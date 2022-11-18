TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City brothers Dakota and Garret Porter landed a deal with businessman and investor Robert Herjavec on "Shark Tank" on Friday night.
The brothers are co-founders of ActionGlow, an aftermarket LED lighting system for sports equipment in a variety of colors. The Porters sought $200,000 from five sharks on the ABC reality show and four of them — while liking the product and the young entrepreneurs — quickly exited without investing in the 10-year-old company the brothers started when Dakota Porter was 16 years old and Garret Porter was 13.
But Herjavec agreed to invest in ActionGlow and the brothers for a 30 percent stake in the company.
"Thank you all so much for coming out," Garret Porter told a private viewing party of family, friends and colleagues at City Opera House. "We wanted it all to come to fruition and at the 11th hour it did."
