TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of molesting a young boy will face additional charges.
Buck Fraly, 49, stood before 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka Wednesday morning for what would’ve been a preliminary exam and the case’s first testimony. Instead, Stepka granted a request from Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood to delay that action two weeks over document delays.
Fraly, of Traverse City, was arrested and arraigned in late December on one charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 14. It stems from accusations he forced a boy to perform oral and penetrative intercourse on dozens of occasions over the course of several years, beginning in 2011, according to court records. The abuse stopped, records state, once the boy gathered the courage to tell Fraly “no” about a year ago.
Attwood said investigations began on Dec. 19, after the case was referred to law enforcement by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Fraly admitted to some of the acts during an interview with police, records show, but blamed his accuser — he told Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators “that he doesn’t know why he is ‘like this’ and he ‘needs help.’”
Attwood shared plans in court Wednesday to charge Fraly with two additional felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’ll be arraigned on those during a rescheduled preliminary exam per Stepka’s suggestion. Attwood said additional investigation documents and a full review of the breadth of the case spur those counts.
Fraly remains behind bars in Grand Traverse County’s jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond, which Stepka upheld Wednesday despite a request from Fraly’s Attorney Phil Settles to lower that amount.
Fraly’s preliminary exam is now scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 before Stepka.
Settles did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.
