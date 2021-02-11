ACME — Municipal water is out of reach for many businesses in Acme Township’s commercial core, and the township will find out if building a water system there is feasible.
Township trustees unanimously agreed to pay engineering firm Gosling Czubak no more than $16,500 for more information on such an undertaking, township Supervisor Doug White said.
The firm agreed to define a possible service area, the customer base there and its estimated water use and come up with rate estimates as well as the cost of building such a system, documents show.
White said the findings are due by July 1.
It’s not the first time the township has considered such a move — meeting minutes from May 2017 show trustees discussed the idea then.
“What we did was, we did a study on where to put a water system and what it would cost,” White said. “Feasibility-wise, there’s nothing done that way, and this is to find out if it’s feasible or not.”
The system likely would serve businesses along U.S 31, as far north as the former KMart property and as far east as Mount Hope Road, White said. Any further expansion — say, to the various residential subdivisions — isn’t being considered.
One reason why Acme Township is studying the idea is that a lack of water infrastructure is a barrier for development along the commercial corridor, White said.
Dan Stiebel, who specializes in marketing commercial real estate, said fire suppression requirements are the biggest problem. Anything larger than 12,000 square feet, or larger multi-unit building, needs a sprinkler system. Building one that’s supplied from a well is extremely costly. In remote locales with a solid customer base, that cost might be worth it.
“It can be done, but I don’t think there’d be enough of a draw in Acme to justify the cost,” he said. “So somebody’s more likely to go to East Bay, where there is water, than to put in the expense of doing a well.”
As is, Acme Township has a limited sewage system that connects to the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant via East Bay Township.
Certain other businesses, like the Meijer on M-72, use the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ water system — the firm will consider whether Acme could partner with the tribe to source water from the existing system.
The firm, along with weighing a completely independent water system, will also study sourcing water from East Bay Township’s.
East Bay Supervisor Beth Friend said the township engineer previously told her serving part of Acme could work, without negatively impacting East Bay’s system or costing the township money.
It would take the whole East Bay board to seriously entertain such an arrangement, and likely a formal engineering study before going forward, Friend said. But she’s open to exploring the possibility.
“As a township we are always willing to work intergovernmentally with other units of government for any efficiencies we can gain or opportunities to do so, because I feel, and I believe our board feels, that when our neighbors do well, we do well,” she said.
White said Acme Township could look for grants and loans to build a potential water system.
It’s not likely to be cheap — Friend said just looping the East Bay system in 2015 by adding a new well, water tank and mains cost nearly $5 million.
