ACME — Adding a water system to parts of Acme Township could have its benefits — and costs.
A water study by Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences estimated a system that would need to supply as much as 134,400 gallons per day if the entire district is developed would cost $4,354,684 to $8,083,697 to build.
That depends on whether Acme Township digs its own well — the costliest option — or connects to an existing, nearby water supply the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians owns — the least expensive one. A third option would be an estimated $6,086,978 to connect to East Bay Township — which, as previously reported, buys its water from Traverse City.
Acme trustees will go over the water study at a special meeting Tuesday. They’ll meet at 6 p.m. at the township hall, 6042 Acme Road, Williamsburg, the agenda shows.
Township Supervisor Doug White said he doesn’t anticipate a vote for Tuesday’s meeting, but trustees could be ready to decide whether to move ahead at their Sept. 7 meeting.
He believes a lack of municipal water is holding back economic development in the township, he said. The plan wouldn’t be to install a water system throughout the entire township, he said, and the study focused on the area near M-72 and U.S. 31 that would primarily serve commercial customers.
Financing options include a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan, to be paid off through either user fees or a combination of fees and a special assessment district, according to the study. Monthly user costs for the former were estimated at $76 to $126, and for the latter, $84 to $139. The engineering firm also figured connection fees of anywhere from $6,481 to $17,217, depending on payback method and water source.
A draft study is available on Acme Township’s website in the Aug. 17 meeting packet.
