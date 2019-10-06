ACME — The shortlist to fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Acme Township Board of Trustees is down to four.
A special meeting is set for Oct. 9 to allow current trustees to interview candidates Dave Hoxsie, Ryan LaMott, Wayne Murval and Dan Rosa before naming Doug White’s replacement. The board originally considered nine candidates for the position.
White, who has been a trustee since 2012 and a planning commissioner since 2006, will leave both posts and replace Jay Zollinger as the new board supervisor — a move announced in late August. Zollinger’s final day is Oct. 11.
Hoxsie is a member of the Acme Zoning Board of Appeals and has served on the Farmland Preservation Committee, according to his application. He also pointed to his time as a business owner and manager as relevant experience to serve as a trustee.
LaMott is the Acme Township Parks & Recreation manager and has lived in Acme for the last 14 years.
He had also been the recreational activities manager and grounds superintendent at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Murval serves now as the president of the Acme Fire Fighters Association and served on the Acme Public Safety Committee until it was dissolved. He has been a paramedic with North Flight EMS for nearly 40 years and a member of the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department since 1984, according to his application.
Rosa, who has lived in Acme for 30 years, has worked on the Acme Township Planning Committee for the last six years. He also serves as a precinct delegate for Acme and is a member of the Grand Traverse County Republican Party.
The meeting is set for 4 p.m.
