ACME — Health officials are recommending caution when swimming at Acme Township’s Bayside Park beach.
Water from the beach showed elevated levels of E. coli in recent sample results, as reported by the Grand Traverse County Health Department on Thursday. Those results constituted a “Level 2” water quality index advisory.
Based on Michigan Department of Environmental Quality standards, that means the water is O.K. for wading, fishing or boating, but that beachgoers should avoid contact above the waist.
Ryan LaMott, parks and recreation manager for Acme Township, said his department has taken appropriate measures in response to the development, including putting up signs along the beach notifying visitors of the situation.
As of Thursday afternoon, he said it seemed unlikely that the report will have a major impact on people’s plans to visit the beach this weekend, as the summer season picks up.
“School's out, so the people are out … and (the situation) with the E. coli will probably change tomorrow,” he said. “It's usually just a one day thing, and with the winds coming this way into Acme Township, I wouldn’t be surprised.”
The township’s other beach, Sayler Park, was unaffected.
This week marked the first of the health department’s weekly water quality reports, which will use grant money from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to monitor surface water from several area beaches through the first week of September. The results are released every Thursday here: www.gtcountymi.gov/814.
Aside from Acme’s two beaches, the samples will monitor the following sites:
- Bryant Park
- Clinch Park
- East Bay Park
- Haserot Beach
- Sunset Park
- TC Senior Center
- TC Volleyball Beach
- Traverse City State Park
- West End Beach
All other sites from that list were classified as Level 1 quality Thursday, safe for full body contact.
The Benzie/Leelanau District Health Department, which conducts its own sampling on beaches within its coverage area, reported that all its sites were at Level 1 water quality.
