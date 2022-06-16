Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.