ACME — Jay Zollinger will step down as Acme Township supervisor in October. On Wednesday township trustees will interview two candidates for his eventual replacement.
Trustees will speak with hopefuls Doug White and Jim Maitland starting at 4:15 p.m., Zollinger said. The public can watch as board members ask each candidate a standard set of questions, then anything else they want to ask, Zollinger said. Audience members can comment at the meeting’s start and end.
“We’ll work through it and do what we have to do appropriately to be fair to both candidates, that’s always right, and make our determination,” he said.
Maitland was township supervisor from 1975 to 1992, he said. He’s retired save occasional real estate agent work. If appointed, he won’t seek reelection in November 2020 — when Zollinger’s term would’ve ended.
White is a township trustee, Zollinger said — White didn’t return a message by presstime Tuesday.
Trustees could make their selection Wednesday, though it’s possible they could ask for more time, Zollinger said.
Zollinger said he can take part in the interviews but state elections law keeps him from voting on the final selection. White can’t take part in either the questioning or the vote, as per the township’s conflict of interest policy, Zollinger said.
Whenever the rest of the board chooses, Michigan law states Zollinger’s replacement can’t be sworn in until at least 30 days before he resigns on Oct. 11, Zollinger said.
Whomever is sworn in will job-shadow Zollinger to learn about the township supervisor’s duties and the various boards on which they serve, including the Grand Traverse County Board of Public Works and the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department board, Zollinger said. They can attend meetings but can’t vote, as they don’t officially assume the responsibilities until Zollinger leaves.
Zollinger announced in July that he’ll step down, citing a desire to spend more time with family and health issues that have affected his eyes.
Township voters elected Zollinger as supervisor in 2012 after predecessor Wayne Kladder opted not to run again. He served about five years on the planning commission prior to that.
