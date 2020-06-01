ACME — Planning commissioners for Acme Township want more information on two projects, one a solar farm and another an overhaul of a vacant retailer.
Commissioners recently agreed to continue a hearing for Prism Power Partners’ requested special use permit for a 51-acre solar farm near M-72 and Bates Road, commission Chairwoman Karly Wentzloff said. They agreed to the same for Lormax Stern’s request to repurpose the vacant K-Mart on U.S. Highway 31, north of the M-72 intersection.
Wentzloff said the property owner wants a planned development that includes several new outbuildings. But commissioners wanted to see a plan to build the project in phases.
Commissioners also saw the developer’s list of allowed uses for the project as too broad, Wentzloff said. They’re asking to allow for most business types permitted in the township’s B-4 Material Processing and Warehousing and B-3 Planned Shopping Center districts, both of which have lengthy lists of allowed businesses.
“The planned development allows for flexibility in development of a site, and we’re trying to make sure that the objectives of the development are balanced with the goals and objectives of the township and its guiding documents,” Wentzloff said.
Lormax Stern’s plans include repurposing the 86,000-square-foot K-Mart building and adding five to seven new buildings to its parking lot, documents show. The former store would serve in part as indoor storage with the rest available for a wide variety of alternative uses.
Plans also include 12 to 20 townhomes and four other freestanding buildings, plans show. One could host a restaurant or bank, another could hold a restaurant or retail, a third could be a daycare and a fourth could be offices or another township use.
The Bloomfield Hills-based developer bought the property in 2019, as previously reported. It specializes in shopping centers and has properties across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
Daniel Stern, listed as the project applicant, wasn’t available to comment when reached by email Thursday, and didn’t respond to subsequent emails.
Some township self-storage business owners objected to the plans, noting the use and others proposed didn’t seem appropriate for the site and fearing that a huge addition of more storage could saturate the market.
Wentzloff said the applicant informed commissioners a prospective self-storage tenant is no longer on board.
SOLAR FARM
Prism Power Partners plans to build a nine-megawatt solar array and has a power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy, company partner Jeremy Jones said. The company is hoping to break ground in the fall.
Jones and some renewable energy industry friends formed the company in 2016, he said. Its Electric City Solar project in Sturgis is the first to reach construction, and the 15-megawatt array should be done in 2020.
Commissioners need more information on how Prism Power Partners plans to handle storm water on the site of its planned solar array, Wentzloff said. The company also needs its soil erosion and storm water control permit from Grand Traverse County.
That’ll require a soil study be done of the property, Jones said. The company hoped to have its soil erosion and storm water control permit in hand prior to the hearing.
The wooded property is just north of Yuba Creek, documents show. That’s raised concerns among some Acme Township residents and the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay that the project could have negative impacts on the cold-water creek, both during and after construction.
Residents like Fred and Denny Rohn wrote in with concerns that runoff from the site could hurt Yuba Creek and East Grand Traverse Bay. Rachelle Babcock asked that the township consider how the solar industry could negatively impact Acme’s lakes, rivers, streams, farmland and more.
Babcock also noted construction on the Acme Township Meijer caused tons of clay silt runoff into Acme Creek.
Jones said he’s aware of the 2014 disaster and believes it could’ve been avoided.
“The good thing is I think everyone is in agreement that we never want to see a disaster like that again, so we’re working together to come up with a good plan,” he said.
That includes staying outside of required setbacks from wetlands and a storm water design to handle runoff, Jones said. The company also hired an environmental consultant to design construction erosion controls, and oversee their implementation.
Both hearings are continued at least until the commission’s June 8 meeting, Wentzloff said.
