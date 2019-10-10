ACME — Dave Hoxsie said he’s “raring to go” to serve as Acme Township’s newest trustee.
“My family’s served in this township for almost 150 years and I’m the last one to come through, so I’m looking forward to picking up where my family left off,” he said. “They’ve put five generations into this township, and so it’s my turn to help out, make this a nicer place to live for all of us.”
Hoxsie emerged as the top candidate out of four whom township trustees interviewed at a special meeting Wednesday — Trustee Darryl Nelson was absent and Doug White, the incumbent Hoxsie will replace when White becomes township supervisor, abstained.
Deep family ties were among the qualifications Hoxsie mentioned. He also pointed to his involvement with the Acme Business Association and Acme Fall Fest, and his success in running his own business, Invisible Fence of Northern Michigan.
Running a business has given Hoxsie experience in creating budgets, he said. His service on nonprofit boards has taught him how to listen, he said. He said “yes” when Trustee Amy Jenema asked him if he would be willing to go along with the vote of the township board, even if he didn’t agree with the vote.
Hoxsie serves on the township Zoning Board of Appeals and its Farmland Preservation Committee, he said.
He listed friendships with outgoing township supervisor Jay Zollinger, White, Nelson and office assistant Nancy Edwardson on his application. He responded to Zollinger’s request for clarification that White is a neighbor but he doesn’t socialize with him, and that he knows Nelson from working with him at a beer and wine distributor.
Those friendships won’t hinder Hoxsie’s ability to serve as a trustee, he said afterward.
“I’ve known Darryl all my life and I’m sure he has his ideas and I have mine, and I’m going to go with what I feel is best for my community,” he said.
Zollinger said Hoxsie will start as a trustee Nov. 12.
Trustees also interviewed Ryan LaMott, Wayne Mervau and Dan Rosa on Wednesday. They and Hoxsie were among nine to apply for the vacancy White will leave behind when he assumes the role of township supervisor — he was sworn in Wednesday and Zollinger said he’ll officially start Friday.
Zollinger previously said the township personnel committee on Sept. 25 ruled out interviewing Dorothy Dunville, Jason Hunt, Richard Nuffer, Fred Thelander and Chad Toteff.
Audience member Paul Brink told trustees he wished the township had used a more transparent way to narrow the candidate field.
“The public should have been given the opportunity to see and comment on, in person, the interviews of all nine,” he said.
Zollinger said he believed the township used a good process for narrowing the selection.
The township responded to the Record-Eagle’s Freedom of Information request for application materials — sent Sept. 24 — on Wednesday.
This week’s interview process was the second after Zollinger announced his resignation in July, citing health issues and a desire to spend more time with family.
Trustees on Wednesday wrote out their scores for each candidate, four being the highest, then passed their sheets to White. He tallied their scores and passed the totals on to Zollinger, who announced Hoxsie scored the highest.
Zollinger declined to share the scores after the meeting, adding he would check with the township attorney before doing so.
Withholding the scores could run afoul of the state Open Meetings Act — a 1978 state Attorney General’s opinion asserts the law bars any “voting procedure at a public meeting which prevents citizens from knowing how members of the public body have voted.”
Zollinger, when told the Open Meetings Act likely prevents secret ballots, responded that the law might do so but he intended to check.
