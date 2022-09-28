ACME — Plans for a former Kmart building in Acme Township were put on hold Tuesday while the issue awaits a public hearing.
Township trustees were slated to discuss, and possibly approve, a planned use development request from Strathmore Real Estate Group, which intends to turn the empty big-box store building into space for self-storage, warehouse space, pickleball courts, a coffee shop, and other uses. The plan also includes multiple new apartment buildings on the lot.
But the proposal has received some pushback from the public. And, as part of that response, prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting, the township received a request for a public hearing from a resident who lives near the planned development.
That request meant trustees were prevented from taking any action at Tuesday’s meeting; they must wait until enough notice has been given to schedule the hearing, said Township Attorney Jeff Jocks.
Jocks told trustees they were still free to deliberate on the matter Tuesday, but officials chose not to, based on the recommendation of the township’s planning consultant, John Iacoangeli.
The state Zoning Enabling Act allows property owners within 300 feet of a special land use request to call for such a public hearing before the board makes its decision.
David Bieganowski, an attorney and resident who spoke for a group calling itself Acme Strong, accused the township of “bending over backward” to accommodate one particular developer, and questioned why the plan entailed such a large space for storage units. That aspect of the plan is a matter of the “tail wagging the dog,” because there is no great need for such a facility in Acme Township, he said.
“You lost a lot of public trust by doing that — what I call shenanigans or funny business,” he said.
Bieganowski and other residents who spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting objected to the use of thousands of square feet for warehouse and storage space in what was previously a retail-focused area.
The change would not only undermine the appeal of the township as the “gateway” to the Grand Traverse Bay Area, it also would fly in the face of the established zoning of the district, they said.
Rather than retail, most of the area would be taken up by “light industrial” uses, Bieganowski said.
Strathmore Real Estate Group, of East Lansing, plans to lease the former Tom’s Food Market on U.S. 31 north of M-72, to Truly Free Home, an online retailer which sells eco-friendly home cleaning products.
Stephen Ezell, owner of Truly Free, said the use of the property for warehouse space was a result of how shopping habits have changed.
“I’m thrilled to open a retail store,” he said. “But the fact is, not enough of us in this room patronize these stores. If enough of you went and shopped at Tom’s or KMart, they’d still be in business.”
