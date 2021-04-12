ACME — Plans to convert a former big-box retailer into indoor self-storage, plus build affordable housing and two new commercial buildings, are back before Acme Township planners.
They’ll hear a presentation Monday from developer Lormax Stern and comments from the public on what’s proven to be a controversial proposal, largely over the proposed reuse of the vacant K-Mart north of where US-31 meets M-72. Questions center on whether indoor storage would be allowed under the property’s zoning and if it’s the best use for the commercial space.
Daniel Stern, a partner with the Bloomfield Hills-based developer, said the market for retail real estate has changed rapidly in the last five years, with adaptive reuses like turning empty big-box stores into indoor storage within the last 10.
The company in its application touted successes in converting struggling malls and other empty retail into new stores, but the same opportunity for Acme’s old K-Mart isn’t there, Stern said.
“The issue today is there are obviously thousands and thousands of vacant large boxes, and when people look at population density and traffic, unfortunately Acme doesn’t check the boxes of the busiest, densest places,” he said.
Project renderings show a rehabbed building filled with storage spaces. That would be the first phase of a proposed two-phase project, documents show.
HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing would apply for Low Income Housing Tax Credits to build 30 townhomes as part of the first phase as well.
Jon Stimson, the nonprofit’s executive director, said 10 of those would be for veterans with housing vouchers through a joint program between the U.S. Department of Housing and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Plans also call for a conference space where residents could meet with a counselor, but he stressed the townhomes wouldn’t be supportive housing.
A shortage of apartments that accept Housing Choice or veteran housing vouchers have created a huge waitlist of qualified renters with nowhere to live, Stimson said.
“I know I’ve talked to a lot of people, they have constituents that are ready to find a place but they just can’t,” he said.
Lormax Stern offered a deep discount on the land for the townhomes, plus an undeveloped piece of land behind the former store, Stimson said.
Ten more of the townhomes would be for renters earning between 30 and 50 percent of Area Median Income and who qualify for Housing Choice vouchers, and the remaining 10 would be workforce rentals for people earning up to 80 percent AMI, Stimson said.
The number of townhomes climbed from the developer’s previous version of site plans, Stern said. He’s seen firsthand how the lack of homes within reach of the service industry workforce makes it hard to fill those jobs. Stern owns the Northport Boat Yard, where rental housing is even harder to come by.
“We can’t be a great tourist destination to bring up people with multiple homes and spending summers there without the business and infrastructure to support that,” he said. “And there’s only so much driving that somebody’s going to be willing to do, an hour-and-a-half commute isn’t really feasible.”
Two new commercial spaces are planned out parcels carved from the former retailer’s parking lot, one 6,000 square feet and another up to 5,500, documents show.
Possible uses for one would be a daycare, upscale pet boarding business or office space, Stern said. Ideally, the building closer to US-31 would be a café, restaurant or retail.
Plans also call for a park with pavilion and play area, and Stern said the project would include an easement for a bike path — documents name the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail.
Mixed uses are all good for township resident Rachelle Babcock, but she doesn’t think indoor storage is the best use — she referred to it as a warehouse in a letter to township planners. Assurances from the developer that no business could use the storage as an active part of their operations made no difference to her.
Township zoning already puts self-storage businesses in industrial areas, Babcock said. She was hoping for a more creative use besides building storage units inside and adding a new façade.
Plus, there are no assurances that any part of the plan would pan out aside from repurposing the K-Mart, Babcock said.
“So when he comes before us again with no guarantees but maybe some good ideas, which I think the townhouses were a good idea, and maybe a small business where the park was as an idea, I still can’t agree to seeing K-Mart get turned into an indoor warehouse,” she said.
She’s one of a few dozen to voice their opposition to the project as the wrong use for the site, although others offered support and Stern said he’s taken calls from residents who want to see something happen to the vacant building sooner, not later.
Stern said plenty of old K-Marts in commercial districts are now indoor storage, including one near another Lormax Stern project in the Grand Rapids area. He supported that move so the empty building would be reused, just as others near the Acme K-Mart support finding a use for that building — application materials include a letter from Tom’s Market.
Concerns about traffic to the site are unfounded, Stern said. The fully redeveloped building, housing and two commercial spaces would generate a fraction of the traffic K-Mart did.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Karly Wentzloff couldn’t say there would be a vote Monday — the agenda calls for a discussion after the public hearing but it’s possible the planning commission could opt to wait.
Their decision to vote or not could hinge over whether they feel satisfied that past concerns have been addressed, she said. They include whether the township can approve a planned unit development when questions remain over whether zoning would permit indoor storage, Wentzloff said. And phasing plans might need more concrete information, like when the proposed townhouses would be built.
