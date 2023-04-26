TRAVERSE CITY — Acme and East Bay townships want to move ahead with an $11 million project to replace the sewer main that serves both townships.
Engineers estimate replacing the 3-mile stretch would cost that much, and now both townships aim to ask for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to pay for much of it. Both township trustee boards approved resolutions at a joint meeting Tuesday to apply for what could be a $7 million loan and submit a plan that Brian Sousa, engineering firm Wade Trim’s vice president, reviewed before a short public hearing.
Each board approved a parallel resolution by a 6-0 vote, with East Bay Trustee Matt Cook and Acme Clerk Lisa Swanson absent.
While board members were united in seeking the loan, East Bay Supervisor Beth Friend cautioned she isn’t optimistic about the townships securing it on its first try. A few factors seem to work against them compared to other applicants, including a median household income that prices it out of the “distressed community” category.
The force main, as a sewer line under pressure from a pump is called, stretches about 2.7 miles from a pump station on an alley near Parsons and Three Mile roads, maps show. It follows the adjacent railroad tracks all the way to the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Sousa said that main handles about 1 million gallons per day, and is downstream from a system that serves around 2,700 users in both townships.
“So every drop of wastewater you guys collect in your system goes through this pipe, and there’s only one pipe,” he said.
Issues with the current force main came to light in 2021, when the Grand Traverse County Department of Public Works that operates the system responded to a call about liquid bubbling from the ground, Sousa said. It was coming from the force main, and once dug up the cause of the leak looked clear: the ductile iron pipe had rusted through.
Plans call to replace the line, built in 1977, with one made of plastic and possibly with a larger diameter, Sousa said. Project cost estimates figured an 18-inch diameter main versus the current 14-inch line, although the actual size is yet to be determined by project engineers.
Friend said Grand Traverse County agreed to put up $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, and both townships would chip in another $2 million split between the two of them.
Paying off that extra $7 million loan would result in a cost per user of $12.94 per month, according to Wade Trim’s report. Friend said before the meeting that cost could drop if the townships are able to secure more grants, or if the state or federal government approves an earmark for the project.
What kind of other funding sources the townships can find is one factor in what kind of rate increase sewer users would pay, Friend said. That increase hasn’t been determined yet.
In response to an audience question, Sousa said the pipeline would have features the current one doesn’t: inspection points. There’s no way to open the current force main other than two access points, one at the pump station and another at the wastewater treatment plant. And opening them requires shutting down the pipeline — temporarily diverting its flow to repair it required trucking sewage pumped into a tank to the treatment plant, an operation county DPW Director John Divozzo called “stressful.”
What kind of condition the rest of the line is in is unknown, Sousa said. And while it’s 44 years old and under increased wear from the corrosive byproducts that form in force mains as bacteria break down sewage, he noted it’s served fine since the repair.
Friend said she sees the project as a proactive one.
The existing line could be reused to add some redundancy to the system by adding a cured-in-place lining, Sousa said. That would be a separate project.
Building the new line would give an opportunity to see what kind of condition the existing line is in — while Sousa said it might be in mostly good shape, he agreed with Friend’s more skeptical take.
“The Vegas odds on that are probably not that great,” she said. “That’s why we’re all sitting here.”
Three public commenters had a few questions about project specifics, including what kind of warranty the new main would have — one year, Sousa said — and if the pipes would be made in the U.S. — some government projects have “buy American” requirements but those that don’t might source pipe from anywhere, Sousa said.
