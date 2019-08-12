ACME — Short-term renters in Acme Township could face stricter rules if township trustees approve some proposed changes.
Trustees on Tuesday will consider the changes, meeting documents show. They'll meet at 7 p.m. at Acme Township Hall, 6042 Acme Road. Proposed amendments would tighten the ordinance and its enforcement provisions in several ways.
Those who rent for less than 14 days per year would need a permit, according to the draft changes — they're currently exempt.
The ordinance currently calls for giving notice to first-time ordinance-breakers. Proposed changes would allow the township to fine first-time offenders — $500 for those renting without a permit or $250 for permit-holders violating other provisions — or give a warning, documents show.
The township would fine permit-holders $750 and suspend their permit for 60 days for second violations, and levy $1,500 fines and revoke permits for subsequent violations, draft amendments show. Permit-holders' violation tallies would be cumulative and no longer reset at the start of each year as they currently do.
Short-term rentals couldn't be advertised as bed-and-breakfasts, which are regulated by a separate zoning ordinance, the draft shows. Renters also would have to observe quiet hours from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
