ACME — A sea wall that spans a Lake Michigan public access by Deepwater Point near Acme could stay if township officials allow it.
Trustees will meet Tuesday to discuss whether the sea wall at one of four public access points in the subdivision can stay on township property, Acme Supervisor Doug White said. The applicant now wants to add rip rap below the sea wall at no cost to the township, as well as add stairs to maintain access to Grand Traverse Bay.
White said there was a sea wall there before but it had rotted away.
“Let’s look at it this way, if he had just stopped right at the edge of the 35 feet and the waves would’ve been coming up, what’s the sense of putting up the sea wall?” White said.
Documents from Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy rejected applicant John Martin’s request to put rip rap in front of the wall. That’s because it’s 35 feet longer than the 100 feet the department permitted, according to a letter to Martin. John Martin applied on behalf of property owner Kay Martin, documents show.
Joe Haas, district supervisor for EGLE’s Water Resources Division, said the wall crosses from Martin’s property into the township’s. He either needs to remove the wall or get the township’s OK to leave it there.
“So the township has shoreline protection now that they didn’t ask for or apply for,” he said.
John Martin, of Watseka, Illinois, said the house next door to the access has been in his family since the 1970s. He said the wall has been there before then and he rebuilt it to repair storm damage and protect the property. He doesn’t intend to flaunt EGLE rules or block off public access.
“We are not trying to do anything to prevent anyone from enjoying the beach,” he said. “That sea wall helps people enjoy the beach because without the sea wall, the beach wouldn’t be there.”
White said drafts of what Martin is proposing will be available at the meeting. He declined to say how he stands on the issue, saying he’s only one vote on the township board.
