ACME — A seawall that spans a public corridor to Lake Michigan in an Acme Township subdivision can stay after all.
Township trustees decided as much at a recent meeting, Acme Supervisor Doug White said.
They also agreed John Martin, whose family owns property near the corridor and who built the seawall, can put riprap — rocks — underneath it.
That’s so long as Martin leaves a six-foot gap in the stone so people can get to and from the lake, White said.
“As (Martin) said, there was a wall previous to that that’s been there since the 70s,” White said.
At issue is the new wall’s length — White got a permit to build 100-foot wall, and had a 135-foot one built, as previously reported. That extra length stretches across one of four public accesses in the Deepwater Point neighborhood.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy in a letter told Martin that his permit to put riprap below the seawall was on hold until he either got permission from the township or tore the extra length of wall down, as previously reported.
White said he supported leaving the wall there because he saw no reason to make Martin tear it down. Plus, the access would be vulnerable to erosion without the seawall, which Martin built at his own expense.
White said Martin would also be responsible for putting in stairs if beachgoers couldn’t get over the seawall.
Martin said he thought the township made the only reasonable decision.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which also has jurisdiction over projects on Lake Michigan’s shoreline, issued a permit for the seawall in 2016 and has an application to install riprap, USACOE Biologist Rachel Nys said. Nys added Martin may need to retroactively apply for the extra length of wall.
Martin said he’s trying to do the right thing for everyone.
“We’ve never done anything to impede anybody’s access to the beach or to the water and we are going to continue to do just the same, and at the same time protect the beach for that very same enjoyment,” he said.
