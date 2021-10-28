DETROIT — A civil liberties nonprofit has filed a lawsuit against Grand Traverse County, Sheriff Tom Bensley, Undersheriff Mike Shea and Jail Administrator Chris Barsheff in federal court on behalf of a Traverse City man over access to prescribed addiction treatment medication while he was incarcerated.

The Michigan office of the American Civil Liberties Union and attorneys with Goodwin Law, a private firm with offices in eight U.S. cities, on Thursday filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan on behalf of Cyrus Patson, 20.

Patson is on bond awaiting sentencing in 13th Circuit Court, for charges related to tampering with a monitoring device, records show. He previously confirmed to the Record-Eagle he takes Suboxone, a branded form of buprenorphine and naloxone, twice daily for treatment of an opioid use disorder.

During a previous incarceration in the jail, Patson said he was denied Suboxone, heard similar stories from others in the jail which an ACLU attorney confirmed.

“This is a case where we heard multiple complaints happening at the same time,” said Syeda Davidson, an attorney with the ACLU, of reports the organization received from people incarcerated in Grand Traverse County’s jail, who said they were not receiving physician-prescribed medications to treat addiction.

“This is happening in other counties, but we are hoping that we will get a favorable result and that will tell other counties that what they are doing violates the ADA and the Eighth Amendment and that they will change their policies,” Davidson said.

The suit asks the court to compel the jail to provide people who are incarcerated with medically assisted treatment for opioid use disorder if prescribed, Davidson said.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said she was aware of the lawsuit, though had yet to receive the related legal paperwork.

Once she does, the case will be referred to the county’s insurance carrier, Michigan Municipal Risk Management of Livonia, she said.

Bensley could not be reached for comment; Undersheriff Mike Shea and Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Barsheff both said they had not been served with legal documents related to the suit.

Records show the jail, which contracts with Wellpath, a Nashville-based corporate health care provider, does provide Vivitrol for those with opioid use disorder, but does not provide Suboxone.

Vivitrol is injected, Suboxone is taken orally and some clinical studies show Suboxone is more successful in preventing overdose deaths.

In July Elaine Kaiser, who is employed by Wellpath as a supervisor, testified during a motion hearing in 86th District Court, and initially stated there was no prescribed medication that Wellpath would refuse to administer in jails and that medical needs of incarcerated patients were addressed individually.

Later, however, she said stimulants, benzenoids and Suboxone were “not provided in the jail.”

Patson in July allowed his medical records to be discussed in open court, and they showed a series of directives from his physician, Dr. Kelly Clark, that Patson continue to receive Suboxone while incarcerated.

Clark reiterated these directives in an affidavit filed Sept. 16 on behalf of Patson’s treatment plan, in 13th Circuit Court.

“In my informed medical opinion, denying Mr. Patson his medically necessary buprenorphine during any incarceration or probation period is barbaric and inhumane,” Clark said. “It is no different than withholding necessary medication for other chronic genetically predisposed diseases like diabetes and coronary artery disease.”

The Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights law, passed in 1990, that prohibits discrimination based on disability. The Affordable Care Act classifies addiction as a disability when it substantially limits a major life activity, such as caring for oneself, working and communicating.

The Eighth Amendment prohibits the federal government from imposing unduly harsh punishment cruel and unusual punishment on criminal defendants.

Davidson credited Patson for sharing his medical records with the ACLU.

“It takes a lot of courage to put your entire medical and mental health history out there in a public filing for the world to see,” Davidson said. “I know that Cyrus really cares about making sure that people who have opioid use disorder don’t ever have to go through this again if they are incarcerated in Grand Traverse County.”

Patson previously provided his medical file to the 86th District Court, when his attorney, Jesse Williams, filed emergency petitions, asking a judge to compel the jail to provide Patson with his prescribed Suboxone.

At that time Patson was incarcerated on bond violation issues, records show, was not provided Suboxone, as prescribed by his physician, and underwent an involuntary detox.

A hearing has yet to be scheduled in the federal lawsuit; Patson’s sentencing hearing is Nov. 12, records show.

The ACLU states in court filings Patson expects to be sentenced to jail.

“Mr. Patson anticipates being sentenced to detention at the Jail on November 12, 2021,” court filings state. “Without intervention by this Court, Defendants will strip Mr. Patson of his prescribed treatment, disregarding sound medicine, including the broad consensus in the scientific community and the express judgment of his treating physician.”

Clinical studies show a correlation between addiction, mental health issues and deaths by suicide — a longtime concern among those who run the jail and those incarcerated there, records show.

In 2017 Alan Halloway, died by suicide inside the jail after his arrest following a shooting at Bay Hill Apartments where one man was wounded. Halloway was placed on suicide watch after stating he’d taken 20 Valium pills, as previously reported. A civil suit settled out of court accused a Northern Lakes Community Mental Health psychologist of negligence in removing the watch, records show.

On Feb. 28, 2018, Marilyn Palmer died by suicide after she hanged herself in her Grand Traverse County jail cell’s shower. The 36-year-old was a mother of three, and just 19 days into a sentence for felony identity theft, as previously reported.

Patson previously said he suffered from anxiety and depression, though was being counseled regularly for both.

“I’m happy things are moving forward in the right direction,” he said in a text message Thursday evening.