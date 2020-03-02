TRAVERSE CITY — A win for people who live in Grand Traverse County. That’s how the local representative for the American Civil Liberties Union describes a cash bail policy review undertaken at the 86th District Court.
“Our team is very strong and this is a proud moment,” said Anna Dituri, local outreach staffer with the ACLU. “It’s eye-opening for people to go through the court experience here, especially if they haven’t had experience in our region before.”
Dituri was referencing what she called the questionable and longtime practice in 86th District Court of retaining cash bail to pay court fees, even when a defendant fully complies with the terms of their bail.
Instead, that money should be refunded to whoever posted it, often an innocent friend or family member, said ACLU attorney, Phil Mayor.
“The retention of third party bond to pay a defendant’s court fees is unconstitutional, its illegal, and its contrary to Supreme Court administrative rules,” said Mayor, in a telephone interview last week. “It should never be used to generate revenue.”
Dituri received a tip about the practice, passed it on to ALCU’s Detroit office where Mayor works. He sent Chief Judge Michael Stepka a letter Tuesday and received a response a day later.
“Specifically, we have been informed that cash bail paid by a third party on behalf of a defendant is not refunded to the person who paid the bail, but is instead confiscated to pay the defendant’s court fees,” Mayor wrote in a letter dated Feb. 18. “We urge you to end this policy immediately.”
A letter from Stepka to Mayor dated Feb. 19 thanks Mayor for his correspondence and states:
“As a result, we took the opportunity to review our procedure and to confer with the State Court Administrator’s Office and other courts around the state. In a continuing effort to improve our services, we have decided to update our procedure as it relates to 3rd party bond posters.”
Mayor said the wording was suspect, and hoped the judge meant all cash bond was returned as required.
“The advantage to the court is obviously revenue generation but its absolutely illegal,” Mayor said. “We have anecdotal information that this is going on in other courts in the north and we will be investigating.”
Calls to Carol Stocking, 86th District Court administrator, and Dawn Wagoner, deputy administrator, were not returned.
Mayor said he is collecting tips about cash bail retention in Michigan courts on the organization’s website, ACLUMICH.org.
