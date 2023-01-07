TRAVERSE CITY — The dismissal of two members from the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority board is being challenged by the ACLU Northwest Michigan Lawyers Committee.
Nicole Miller and Justin Reed were illegally removed without cause from the Northern Lakes board in July by the Grand Traverse County Commission, according to a letter signed by Michael Naughton, chair of the NMLC, a local arm of the American Civil Liberties Union.
The county board’s actions also violated Miller and Reed’s Constitutional right to due process, the letter states.
“They were terminated because of the way they voted on an issue, which is in clear violation of Michigan law,” said attorney Deyar Jamil.
It asks Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office to file a quo warranto action on behalf of Miller and Reed.
Quo warranto is a legal action used to resolve disputes over a person’s right to hold an office. It is not used to determine whether an official has committed misconduct in office.
Miller and Reed were two of six Northern Lakes board members representing Grand Traverse County on the 16-member board. Miller had been on the board since 2012 and Reed since 2021.
“Justin and Nicole both served as ‘consumer’ board members, meaning they have real-life experience as consumers of mental health services from Northern Lakes,” Jamil said, adding that their input is valuable because they have insight other non-consumers do not, she said.
“The entire Northern Lakes community suffers when these decisions are made for political reasons,” Jamil said.
At a special meeting of the county commission in July, the pair were accused of neglecting their official duty by commission Chair Rob Hentschel and Commissioner Penny Morris, who alleged they failed to hold then-interim Northern Lakes CEO Joanie Blamer accountable for violating a board policy that states the CEO cannot meet individually with board members.
“The Grand Traverse County board found just cause and removed them,” Hentschel said. “She was the acting CEO, she was breaking the rules and she was caught ignoring the rules.”
Morris has said Blamer asked to meet one-on-one with Morris.
“That was proof enough for me,” Hentschel said. He also questions who makes the decision as to whether there is just cause when a person is removed from a board.
The ACLU letter states that several Northern Lakes board members were interviewed in its investigation and found no proof that Blamer followed through on requests to meet with individuals, let alone Miller and Reed. Commissioners were unable to identify any wrongdoing by Miller and Reed other than they didn’t agree with the way they voted, the letter states.
According to Michigan law, appointed members serve the interests of the entire Northern Lakes CMH and can only be removed if they are given a written statement of reasons and an opportunity to be heard.
Reed, at that time, said a letter he received from county Administrator Nate Alger notifying him of the charge was vague. It referred to the policy violation but gave no details, he has said.
At that meeting Hentschel said it was time for change regarding mental health services in the county, even if it meant removing board members who seem to be OK with the status quo.
Hentschel also said Miller and Reed did not vote to support the wishes of Grand Traverse County.
Morris, who also serves on the Northern Lakes board, said in the past the board has lacked accountability and the county can’t move forward until it fixes what’s wrong.
During that July meeting Commissioner Betsy Coffia asked for proof of wrongdoing and was given none other than they voted against the wishes of the county commission. Coffia and commissioners Bryce Hundley and Darryl V. Nelson voted against removing Miller and Reed.
“One objective of the ACLU Northern Michigan Lawyers Committee is ensuring good governance at the local level,” Jamil said. “That means Grand Traverse County must follow its own rules. Elected officials cannot be permitted to pick and choose which laws suit them on any given issue.”
Reed declined to comment for this story; Miller could not be reached for comment.
Blamer had taken over as interim CEO after the July 2021 retirement of Karl Kovacs. A CEO search attracted three applicants, including Blamer and Dave Pankotai. Both were interviewed and Pankotai was offered the job but turned it down after salary negotiations came to an impasse.
The Northern Lakes board voted in February to offer the job to Blamer, even though they had voted the week prior to restart the search. Several board members were absent or participating via livestream, when they are not allowed to vote.
Some Northern Lake board members said the vote was underhanded and taken when other members knew Blamer’s detractors would not be at the meeting. Some said Blamer had also asked to meet one-on-one with board members, allegedly to sway their votes.
In April Hentschel became aware of these alleged meetings after receiving an email from Kate Dahlstrom, a vocal supporter of mental health services in the county.
The county board passed two motions asking the Northern Lakes board to address Blamer’s possible policy violation at its meeting being held the following day. That was not done.
Instead, a motion to rescind the offer to Blamer and restart the search failed on a vote of 9 to 7, with Miller and Reed both throwing their support behind Blamer. The were the only GTC representatives to do so.
After removing Miller and Reed, the county board appointed new members Dahlstrom and Tom Bratton to the Northern Lakes board and the employment offer to Blamer was successfully rescinded.
