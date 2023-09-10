TRAVERSE CITY — Lucy Poppleton skipped the second grade. By the time she was done with seventh grade, she had completed high school algebra, geometry, trigonometry and calculus.
Then came a string of college-level courses, from multivariable calculus to complex analysis, all of which were taken online through Math Academy, a program for gifted math students in Pasadena, Calif., where she’s from.
While she’s a numbers whiz, the 16-year-old also writes for and edits the Black & Gold Quarterly student magazine and is a member of the National Honor Society.
So it’s no wonder the Traverse City Central High School senior earned a perfect score of 1,600 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test she took in April.
“It would have been a little disappointing had she not gotten 100 percent,” said her father, Drew Poppleton.
Poppleton said she was pretty sure she would get a high, if not perfect, score. What she’s not so sure about is whether she’ll pursue a career in the math field.
“I’m not quite sure yet what I want to do,” said Poppleton, who runs cross country and track. “I haven’t yet ruled it out, but it’s not the thing I’m most interested in.”
After reading a book written by an attorney who does a lot of work with human rights she’s recently been leaning toward law school.
“It seemed interesting to have to study and then argue those cases,” she said.
She’ll soon begin applying to Stanford, the University of Michigan and maybe a couple of Ivy League schools, she said. But those top colleges are very competitive, as well as subjective, she said, and a perfect SAT score is not a guarantee she’ll get in.
“Lucy is an exceptional scholar in all that she does,” Jessie Houghton, Central principal, said in a release. “Achieving a perfect SAT score aligns with the high level of academic work Lucy continuously demonstrates.”
This is not the first time Poppleton has taken the SAT; at age 13 she took it, earning a score of 1,390.
The SAT, a measure of college readiness, is administered by the not-for-profit College Board. Students are tested on reading, writing and math, with possible scores ranging from 400 to 1,600.
In 2022, more than 1.7 million students took the test, earning an average score of 1050. Of those 1.7 million, about 1,000 earned a perfect score.
Poppleton’s feat puts her in the company of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ben Affleck, and Will Smith, all of whom reportedly received perfect or near-perfect scores on the SAT.
Closer to home, Lauren May — also of Central High School — aced the test in 2021.
Poppleton is the daughter of Andrea and Drew Poppleton. She has a 14-year-old sister, Claire. She moved to Traverse City during the summer before eighth grade. It also was the year the pandemic started and classes moved online.
“Pasadena is totally different, especially the weather,” she said. “That’s what I miss the most ... It’s also really nice here.”
Central English teacher Susan Roskelly called Poppleton an extraordinary student, saying that she’ll use her talents and strengths to have a meaningful impact on others.
Poppleton said she gets her intellectual gifts from both her parents and from God. And you can’t assign any number to that.
