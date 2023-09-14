TRAVERSE CITY — Saying he represents “a significant risk to public safety,” a magistrate set a cash bond of $100,000 for Michael R. Kaiser Jr., the suspect accused of stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend and intentionally ramming his pickup truck into four buildings and a car last week.
Attired in an orange jail jumpsuit, Kaiser stood mostly mute during a five-minute arraignment Wednesday before 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers.
After listening to Rodgers admonish him that he was to have no contact with his former girlfriend, several other people and the businesses he is accused of ramming with a 2004 Dodge Dakota, an animated Kaiser blurted out, “Ma’am, these people been doing me wrong for years.”
He was quickly interrupted by defense attorney Shawn Worden, who advised him to stop talking.
Worden told Rodgers he was representing Kaiser at his arraignment, but would not be his attorney as the case progresses. The magistrate said she would appoint another attorney to represent Kaiser.
During a phone interview with the Record-Eagle, Kaiser’s mother, Carla Brown, lashed out at Munson Medical Center and the Record-Eagle, saying Munson “dropped the ball” by twice releasing her son after doing psychological evaluations of him. She said the Record-Eagle “added fuel to the fire” by publishing details from a personal protective order that Kaiser’s former girlfriend had obtained against him after she said he repeatedly threatened her and followed her and the couple’s young daughter.
Brown also noted that the Record-Eagle erroneously reported that Kaiser was sued by Munson in 2009 and that the debt was never discharged because he filed bankruptcy. That case did not involve her son, she said.
Brown said her son is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia. Referring to Munson, she said, “He thought they planted a bug in his hand. Is that mental illness? In his mind, he thinks Munson is the problem — they poisoned his food, you name it.”
Asked what Munson should have done, Brown said, “They should have kept him. If they didn’t have a facility there, they should have transferred him to a facility that could have taken him.”
In response to Brown’s comments, Munson spokeswoman Megan Brown — who is not related to Carla Brown — said she could not discuss Kaiser’s psychiatric evaluations, but said Munson conducts behavioral-health assessments that follow criteria set by state statutes. She said Munson has a special wing in its emergency department for behavioral-health patients and “would never release somebody simply for the reason of not having a bed.”
Kaiser was arrested last Friday following a rampage in which he allegedly plowed his pickup truck into the front entrances of Munson Medical Center, the Copper Ridge Surgery Center and the Great Wolf Lodge. He also is accused of ramming a garage door at E&C Plastics on Cass Road. The owner of the business, who declined to provide his name, said Kaiser had worked at the plastic-fabrication business two years ago and was laid off due to a lack of work.
In its account of the incident, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office incorrectly reported that Kaiser rammed his truck into his ex-girlfriend’s Subaru Forester. In a brief interview with the Record-Eagle, the former girlfriend said the car was not hers, but belonged to her sister.
After reviewing the report, Lt. Roy Raska said both women were listed as victims, but he confirmed that the Subaru is owned by the sister of Kaiser’s former girlfriend.
