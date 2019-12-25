TRAVERSE CITY — Two local men could face charges after a night of “ding-dong ditching” escalated.
A 911 call drew investigators to Old Mission Peninsula around 2 a.m. Saturday after a Peninsula Township couple awoke to the slam of their front door.
Footfalls clued them in to an intruder, and the couple caught a glimpse of two people running out their front door, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse.
Twin sets of footprints and a two-hour K-9 track led officers to another home. A knock to the door was answered by a 21-year-old man, who Oosse said admitted to being out and about playing ding-dong ditch with friends along Old Mission. He then confessed to running through the couple’s home with one of the friends, and spilled that the friend, a 20-year-old Traverse City man, nabbed a bottle of wine on their way out.
Hours later, a nearby resident awoke to a shattered garage door and called police. Investigators quickly linked the crimes, Oosse said.
Detectives are requesting charges against both the 21- and 20-year-old for home invasion and, for the window, malicious destruction of property. The case awaits review by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor.
