ARBUTUS LAKE — Gentle waves lapping at piers, forest-enveloped hiking trails and sunny afternoon explorations are abundant in the lake-dappled forests of northern Michigan.
Few locals would be surprised to learn Michigan’s own Constitution begs annual support and protection for dozens of cherished greenspaces.
This year’s recipients add up to 76 — each one hand-picked by the state’s National Resources Trust Fund board after months of review and deliberation. They’ll each net a chunk of the fund’s $38-million allocation — state law tasks the Trust Fund’s board with parsing a flood of applications and determining worthy recipients for hundreds of thousands in a different shade of green.
This cycle’s projects were announced in early December — and to the delight of local applicants, a slew of favorite beaches, trails and fishing spots made the cut.
“These are such important wins for our community, for the people of our community, for the health and wellness of our community,” said Jennifer Jay, the Grand Traverse County Land Conservancy director of communications and management, who netted two successful applications for 2021 endeavors. “Maintaining air quality and water quality and wildlife habitats — those are essential to our community and our economic health.”
Celebrating in kind is East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend, who was enthused to see Arbutus Lake park No. 5 on the list.
It touts a humble name, but Friend counts it among East Bay’s most popular recreation sites, flush with fish and breathtaking scenery. The park sits nestled along the shore of Arbutus Lake, and can be found near the crossroads of Arbutus Lake Road and North Arbutus Lake Road, according to Friend.
“What we’re most excited about — and what the Natural Resources Trust Fund really emphasizes — is universal accessibility,” Friend said. “You look at and think about accessibility for everyone, whether it’s a small child who might have trouble with some steps or an adult who has had a hip replacement.”
Once the list gets the “OK” from state legislators and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature, Arbutus No. 5 will have a healthy $300,000 for a list of site-changing repairs and additions (think added bathrooms, a less-weathered dock and more accessible seating).
The efforts won’t be hard, Friend anticipates — especially with East Bay fronting a matching $300,000 for the work.
“This is not a grant that you plan on the back of a cocktail napkin — it requires a lot of planning,” Friend said of the project, which has been in the works since last summer and is also set to include a kayak launch, new benches and new picnic tables.
The Natural Resources Trust Fund’s 2020 cycle touts $38-million for recreation projects and land acquisition grants, typically sought and rewarded to state-, county-, city- and township-level municipalities, according to a trust fund release on the announcement.
The 76 were whittled down from an early 136 applications begging more than $60 million.
The iconic No. 5 is only one local champion in the grants’ gauntlet — a slew of other northern Michigan spots join it on this year’s list, which can be found in full at the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund website.
Above the cut are Antrim County’s Torch River Bridge public access site; $300,000 to help Green Lake Township secure Bass Lake’s purchase; funds for downtown Traverse City’s FishPass system and a rework of the Elberta Beach destined for better parking and easier access.
“It’s just a really wonderful tool for land acquisition and natural land protection,” Jay said Tuesday.
Elberta Beach and Benzie County’s Railroad Point Natural Area mark the conservancy’s 2020 victories.
The final puzzle piece in a two-decade organization endeavor also falls into place thanks to a vital spot on this year’s list — by the work’s end, locals can enjoy the entirety of Benzie County’s meticulously planned and cared for Railroad Point Natural Area, Jay said.
“This last piece was critically important — it is literally the last little inholding to make that natural area a cohesive site,” Jay said, of the soon-to-be purchased site, which alone breaks a county-owned stretch of parkland along Crystal Lake’s shoreline. “Anytime you’ve worked on something for nearly three decades, it does feel pretty good to look at it and go ‘all right!,' you know?”
That’s the point.
Since the fund’s mid-1970s creation, Natural Resources Trust Fund boards have spruced up more than 1,200 greenspaces and doled out $1.2 billion-plus in grant funding, according to the Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the board.
Annual applications are due April 1, reviewed and issued a preliminary “score” by trust fund staff, according to Program Manager Jon Mayes.
A second review doles out final scores, which head to the board for deliberations and ultimately are announced each December.
It’s a competitive process — but according to Mayes, it’s also a thoughtful, human one.
“They’re not bound absolutely to that rated score,” he said. “They might have sympathy for a community that has very few resources or has an excessive need. That’s why we put humans in charge of this.”
Past local grant recipients include Maple Bay Natural Area and the still-young Holiday Woodlands Preserve, Jay said.
The looming, pandemic-smothered loneliness of Zoom holidays and too-quiet houses only highlight why greenspaces and public trails are so important — a July Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report delves into the vital value behind having nature-heavy escapes from months of isolation, mental health issues and too-familiar walls.
Exercise’s gains for mental and physical health come well-established — but keeping up the morning walks and weekend hikes may also boost immune response and even mitigate any lasting effects if one catches and recovers from COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Greenspace exposure can temper clinging stress and depression as well — even limited exposure, like grassy, tree-shaded spots tucked into cityscapes, can spur renewed buy-in.
“People are realizing how important it is to have connected greenspaces and trailways that connect to other places — to be able to go to the park, to have connections (outside of) a car is a good thing,” Mayes said.
See the full list of this year’s recipients and learn more at www.michigan.gov/MNRTF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.