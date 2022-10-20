Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the south and highest waves around 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&