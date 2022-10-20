GREILICKVILLE — About half of the 29 cats abandoned at a local vet clinic are ready for adoption.
On Oct. 6 in the middle of the night, the cats were left outside the VCA Cherry Bend Animal Hospital in Elmwood Township, according to previous reports.
This week Leelanau County Sheriff Michael Borkovich said 13 of the cats were accepted by Munchkins' Mission cat rescue in Suttons Bay.
"Their quality care has resulted in the recovery of these animals to good health, and several are ready for adoption," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Munchkins' Mission said that they have run out of funding to take on any more of the cats and kittens, and that other organizations are at capacity.
Adopting the cats would be a great way to help, Borkovich said, as many people reached out in the aftermath of the abandonment.
"The best way to help these animals is to adopt them into loving homes," he said.
Those who are interested in adoption can call 231-360-0303.
The sheriff's office said they received multiple tips about the person who potentially left these cats, but are still looking for any new information related to this case.
