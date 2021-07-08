TRAVERSE CITY — Front Street’s sidewalks were a scene from a pre-pandemic world, and a sign that plenty of people are in Traverse City during the National Cherry Festival.
Lingering concerns about COVID-19 and state-imposed restrictions on crowd sizes lifted only weeks ago mean many festival standbys aren’t on the schedule: no air show, no arts and crafts fair, no big-ticket musical acts.
“You know, we didn’t know what to expect because we had about 45 days to pull a lot of it together,” National Cherry Festival organization Executive Director Kat Paye said.
Prior to that date, the organization was working within crowd size limits of 300 or 500 people, Paye said. Combined with the required lead time for major events like the air show, that ruled out some of the biggest events.
Even an announcement from state Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that restrictions would lift by July 1 wasn’t a guarantee, Paye said. It all combined to make for a festival experience not likely to be repeated again.
No massive events meant the rain wasn’t the only thing putting a damper on sales Wednesday, a few vendors agreed. But they also saw how people were glad to be back in a sea of (mostly maskless) faces, even if the sea is smaller than in years past.
“It’s a little taste of normalcy, not totally normal but that little taste of normalcy is bringing people out,” said Mark Baker as he swapped a fryer basket from one to another inside Gibby’s Fries on Garland Avenue.
The pandemic forced the National Cherry Festival to cancel for only the second time since 1925 history in 2020, as previously reported.
A stream of people walked by during the mid-afternoon sprinkle, headed to various nearby attractions like the food and beer tents in the Open Space or the midway between Union and Cass streets.
Baker said with fewer headline attractions, he’s seen fewer people than before. But he understood why festival organizers had to make the best of it.
Patti Mecklin, moments before hopping on a shuttle on Front Street, said the festival was disappointing between the rain, fewer vendors and no arts and crafts show.
Gibby’s co-owner Josh Hansen said he’s heard some of that disappointment from people who came to the festival not realizing that the big events were off.
That disappointment came as no surprise to Paye, she said. Many of those events should be back next year — the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are already set to perform, for example.
Inside the souvenir tent, people buying a memento of the festival already pushed sales past 2019 numbers, said JenTees owner Mark Jensen. There have been some noticeable changes: without a parade to bring in marching bands, their band shirt was axed for the year, for one.
There is still a bit of pandemic fear, Jensen agreed — the Grand Traverse County Health Department’s vaccine tent was within sight, complete with someone sitting for their jab.
But most people were happy to be out and interacting again, he said. And so was he — the Open Space where the festival’s centered has a familial atmosphere between the vendors, volunteers and guests who come back year after year.
“We missed not being down here last year,” he said.
Food trucks are back without question: “Gibbyville,” is what the festival organizer dubbed the collection of elephant ear, sausages, french fry and Steve’s Smoked Turkey Legs trucks near Clinch Park. Arnold Amusements had various offerings (including deep-fried Oreos). And a few restaurants were selling food from tent booths at the Open Space.
There have been other successes, Paye said: people are decorating their porches for the porch parade, bingo at Clinch Park has been a hit, and local entertainment will play most nights of the festival — Wednesday’s was rescheduled to Saturday, she noted.
Tuesdays’ Princess Tea event, where kids get to meet the festival Queen’s court, sold out, Paye said.
“We find it to be a success just to have an event, quite frankly,” she said. “We are over the moon about that and getting to be together.”
Some of the mainstays are back in 2021, albeit in modified form: a reverse parade Saturday that sends drivers out to drive by floats at Grand Traverse Resort, for example.
A few, like Festival of Races, are back almost unchanged, while the calendar has some new-ish ones like the cornhole tournament — not the first time the popular backyard sport has been at the festival, but definitely the largest event of its kind, Paye said.
The competition was going strong Wednesday afternoon, and Voodoo Cornhole teammate Lisa Monache-Miller said the turnout should be no surprise. She’s affiliated with tournament organizer Michigan Cornhole League, and said teams will come from all over to play at a good event with a good venue — the Open Space was a great choice, she said — and good payout.
She praised festival organizers for putting together enough events to keep people busy while making sure people can still spread out. She was also glad to be part of making one of those events happen.
“We think it’s awesome,” she said of the tournament. “We hope they do it every year.”
