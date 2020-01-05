Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.