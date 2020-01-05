MAPLETON — Richard VanderMey hasn’t been Peninsula Township’s fire chief since 2013, but his fingerprints on the department are everywhere.
Department firefighter and emergency medical technician Grant Blackmer said he thinks about VanderMey every time he walks through the department’s doors. He served under VanderMey from when Blackmer joined the department in 2000 to when VanderMey retired.
“All in all, he was a staple of the department, he still is,” Blackmer said.
VanderMey died Dec. 26 at age 65, according to his obituary. He started with the fire department in 1975 and became chief in 1986. People gathered at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday to pay their respects.
VanderMey also served as a Traverse City Police reserve officer, according to his obituary.
Both Blackmer and current department chief Fred Gilstorff credited VanderMey for laying the groundwork to bring the organization to where it is today.
It was an all-volunteer department when VanderMey joined, and he became its first full-time chief, Blackmer said. He saw the need for more employees as call volumes grew and the department struggled to find volunteers.
“I thoroughly enjoyed being able to have numerous conversations with him. He was always open and willing if I had any questions or anything like that for me to completely understand where the department came from, how it was back in the day, where he was taking it and where ultimately I will continue on with it,” Gilstorff said.
Gilstorff and Blackmer aren’t the only ones to whom VanderMey passed his knowledge. He was a founding member of the Northwest Regional Fire Training Center near Traverse City and a state-certified fire instructor, said Pam VanderMey, his wife.
“He loved passing on knowledge to anybody that wanted to learn from him, especially the guys on his department,” he said.
That included Richard VanderMey’s son, Michael, who joined the department and served under his dad, Pam VanderMey said. She said Michael VanderMey was inspired to join by seeing the pride and joy Richard VanderMey took in serving.
“He saw that and it inspired him to want to be on that department, too,” she said.
Pam VanderMey also served with the department, she said — it’s how she and Richard met.
Township Supervisor Rob Mangiold said he worked with Richard VanderMey for many years and knew him to be a very dedicated man, both to his family, his job and his community.
“He was a very positive force to everybody, he helped people wherever he could,” Manigold said.
The township supervisor wasn’t the only one to note Richard VanderMey’s generosity. Blackmer said his former chief would do anything for anyone if they needed it, and Pam VanderMey said her late husband was more than happy to lend a hand.
She attributed this to his upbringing, having grown up on a farm and being raised to be a hard worker.
“He was raised very simply — you work hard, you do good things for other people and when somebody needs your help, you go help them and don’t expect anything in return other than the satisfaction that you were able to help somebody,” she said.
