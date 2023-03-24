TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians will finalize a 10-year housing project off Herkner Road aimed at opening in the spring of 2024.
The multi-purpose housing development, Kchi-Noodin Kaamdaakiing, will feature 33 single-family lots, 23 single-family cottages, 34 duplexes for elders, 43 townhomes, and 40 apartments, for a total of 173 residential units.
Amenities listed include a community center, offices, gym, pavilion, and daycare facility. The 33 single-family lots, ranging from 8,000- to 18,000-square-feet, also will be sold as home sites.
Currently, 16 units are available on the 72.5-acre property owned by Grand Traverse Band in Garfield Township. Thirty-six additional units will be ready this June with another 36 ready in October, said the band’s Housing Department Manager Nicki Basch.
The project started in 2014, when band acquired the property for $440,000 from the net earnings of their enterprises.
Purchasing the property was to provide the band’s citizens an opportunity for affordable housing in Grand Traverse County, said Tribal Council Chairman David Arroyo.
“Members will have an opportunity to be a tenant by renting – or to be a homeowner,” Arroyo said.
Since then, the band has put the land in trust and developed water, sewer, and road infrastructure, financed by federal competitive grants, low-income housing tax credits, federally earmarked funds, congressional funding, and net earnings from Grand Traverse Band enterprises.
Basch said that, for more than a decade, the band has tried to be competitive for low-income tax credits.
“The project is the first fully tribal project to be awarded in Michigan,” Basch noted.
With Project 1 at $14.8 million and Project 2 at $13.2 million, the total cost for the development is estimated at $28 million, according to a release from the Grand Traverse Band
All rental units will be offered to income-qualified applicants who make 80 percent of the median income in the area, and pay no more than 30 percent of their income for rent and utilities.
“I am ecstatic to see this for our tribal members,” Basch said, noting that the aim of these projects is to give Grand Traverse Band citizens and their families “an affordable way to have somewhere to call home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.