TRAVERSE CITY — Unshared batches of holiday cookies and virtual eggnog cheers have done their damage — but the returning TC Trimdown offers redemption.
The Record-Eagle’s seventh annual health and weight-loss competition kicks off a somewhat-modified 2021 season on Jan. 4.
Megan Fuller, Record-Eagle digital sales manager and event coordinator, said the Trimdown will take place in a new, virtual format this year to protect participants, hosts and sponsors.
“We wanted to still hold the event for everyone because, really, the weight loss is just a way to quantify it,” she said Tuesday. “We just really, especially with everything going on with the virus, wanted to keep health and wellness at the forefront.”
The venue may feel less than perfect, but with the potential for boosting immune systems, overall health and mood during a difficult stretch for those with seasonal depression, Fuller said it was an easy effort to rally behind.
Registration for the 11-week competition is open now and closes at midnight on Jan. 3.
Once signed up, teams will be required to post a starting team weight between 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 and 8 p.m. on Jan. 5. Weekly weigh-ins will follow, and are to be reported at www.TCTrimdown.com.
The weeks will be punctuated by advice and tips from event sponsors and sporadic contests and games.
Like past years, teams of two and four compete in three divisions — male, female and co-ed — for the title of calorie-counting, carb-cutting champions. Six prize spots will be awarded in total.
Typically, first and last weigh-ins are done in-person on calibrated scales, but the need for social distance and safety spurred a more “honor’s system” approach this year, Fuller said.
The lighter programming comes with a smaller buy-in — $5 per person per team gets entry, down from a past $15.
This year’s prizes, too, look a bit different — instead of typical cash allotments, the Record-Eagle will award winners with $100 gift certificates to Oleson’s and Oryana.
“It’s a distraction — it’s something you can do with your friends and family without being in-person,” said Shawn Winter, Record-Eagle director of advertising. “We’re real excited to do it.”
Some teams have joined in for all six years — Fuller and fellow organizers wished to give those groups a chance to compete again, even if things look a bit different.
Past participants, including 2020 winners Justin Lane and Brandy DuFrane, who swept the two-person co-ed division, say the competition was worth the effort.
“I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t have a team member and the TC Trimdown to do it with,” said Lane, who by March 2020’s end had lost nearly 50 pounds. “It takes a while to realize how much you’ve done until somebody else tells you ‘Oh, you look like a different person.’”
Weekly weigh-ins and checking ranks helped Lane and DuFrane, both of Honor, stay motivated, he added.
DuFrane said the hardest stretch was the last weeks of the competition.
“It gets you in, kinda, for the long haul — gets you healthy,” she said. “It made me feel better, physically.”
The aim stretches far beyond weight loss, Fuller said — rather, with Traverse City’s dreariest months ahead and pandemic fears ever-present, she and fellow organizers hope it’ll promote healthier living and eating at a time well-needed.
“Your goal could be five pounds, it could be 20 pounds — it could even just be eating better,” Fuller said.
A portion of event proceeds goes to local food banks, Fuller said, via the Northwest Food Coalition and Northwestern Michigan College student food bank.
The coalition operates dozens of food pantries and meal sites throughout the region.
The competition ends with an official final weigh-out, which must be tallied and sent in between 9 a.m. March 22 and 8 p.m. March 23.
The event’s traditional awards ceremony will be held virtually via Facebook Live on the Trimdown Facebook page March 24.
Register your team and learn more at www.tctrimdown.com.
