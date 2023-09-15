TRAVERSE CITY — A restaurant and entertainment center headed for the Grand Traverse Mall was awarded Garfield Township’s last Class C liquor license, beating out a dog bar and the Traverse City Curling Center.
After presentations by the three applicants and much discussion at several township board meetings, board members this week approved the license for High Tops, owned by father and daughter Philip Beehler, a builder, and Tristina Beehler, who owns Studio 31 Salon in the mall.
In addition to food — and now alcohol — the venue will include such activities as darts, cornhole, foosball and billiards, and will have karaoke, comedy nights and other entertainment.
Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn, the only board member who voted against giving the license to High Tops, said that while he wishes the Beehlers the best, he doesn’t think the business will turn around the failing mall on West Airport Road.
The $8.5 million Curling Center, on the other hand, has already attracted several businesses to the Cherryland Center, about 3 miles east on West Airport, Korn said, including a music school, a go-kart venue, Wendy’s, coffee shops and a rebuilt Burger King.
“They’ve taken a dead mall and breathed new life into it,” Korn said. “The Cherryland mall was nothing and then, all of a sudden, it popped.”
The third applicant, Two Brothers, was to be an indoor/outdoor dog park in the Buffalo Ridge Center where food and alcohol would be served. But prospective owners Eric Engel, Danni Engel and David Wilson were unable to lease a space and the township cannot grant a liquor license to a business that does not have an address, Korn said.
Trustee Denise Schmuckal said she talked to about 30 people in the community, all of whom said they like the idea of a new restaurant getting the license.
Trustee Chris Barsheff said giving the license to High Tops will impact more residents and is what a Class C license is designed for.
“I think the intent is to affect a broad group of people who want to eat there and who want to drink,” Barsheff said.
Michigan law allows a municipality to have a Class C liquor license for every 1,500 residents. Garfield Township was able to issue three additional licenses based on the 2020 population, which grew to 19,500, giving it 13 in all. The others have already been given out, Korn said.
“This just happens to be a golden egg that Garfield’s been sitting on that we can award to somebody that we believe is in the best interest of all community members,” said Trustee Steve Duell.
The restaurant could also bring more people into the mall to shop, Duell said.
The license allows bar and restaurant proprietors to sell beer, wine and spirits on premises. It costs about $600 annually, plus initial application and inspection fees, according to the state website.
They’ve become rare as municipalities have reached their limit and, if a business folds, the license can go on the auction block, where it will sell for $80,000 to $100,000.
“It’s a fairly valuable license,” Korn said. “It’s the Mac Daddy.”
The Curling Club, which formed about nine years ago, had planned to use revenue from alcohol sales to support its junior curling program.
Lowell Grumen, club treasurer, said the center can hold 12 events per year at which alcohol can be sold under a special liquor license issued by the state for some nonprofit associations. The club can easily book four events per month, including corporate, family and tourist outings, he said.
“But not being able to sell alcohol at these events inhibits folks who want to book events with us,” Grumen said, adding that the license would be an investment in the Grand Traverse region.
Korn said the Curling Center may, at some point, be eligible for a redevelopment license, which could be given out if there has been $19.5 million in development activity — an amount also based on the census — within the center’s development district in a three-year period.
That number is in the “low- to mid-teens,” Korn said. The caveat is that the recipient would have to be open to the public at least five days per week.
Barsheff said he has no experience in having to pick “winners and losers” in giving out a license.
“As a township that’s growing, we should have a very clear policy and ordinance that gives us very clear guidance as to who the winners should be,” Barsheff said.
