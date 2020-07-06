TRAVERSE CITY — The fiduciary of the pension funds for as many as 70 of the state’s 83 counties has more than $12 billion under management, but a move by Grand Traverse County officials has secured the group’s focus of late.
“Obviously the direction the board took last week, the discussion about administration receiving professional services to look at leaving or exiting MERS potentially, that garnered some attention,” County Administrator Nate Alger said Wednesday.
After expressing mistrust and skepticism for the work of the Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan, on June 24 Commissioners unanimously approved scheduling a study session to discuss the MERS agreement and whether to seek the services of outside legal council on withdrawal.
MERS, a Lansing nonprofit, is under contract with the county to manage the county’s pension fund, which has long been underfunded, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
In recent years the board has paid additional amounts into the fund and commissioners have expressed concern over why those added amounts have not increased the funding percentage.
Alger reported Wednesday the liability is currently 53 percent funded by actuarial standards and 54 percent funded according to market value.
On Tuesday Alger and other county staff met with MERS Region 3 manager Tony Radjenovich.
“It was not an adversarial discussion,” Alger said. “It was a positive discussion. I was able to walk through some of the things this board has done in the last several years.”
Those include paying more on the pension debt than required by the MERS’ amortization schedule set in 2017 and eliminating defined benefit plans for new county hires.
A defined contribution plan, which the county transitioned to between 2000 and 2016 for various bargaining units, is managed by the employer’s fiduciary, but requires the employee to put in more of their own money.
For example, one defined benefit plan from 2000 had the employer matching the employee’s 3 percent contribution with a 9 percent contribution, documents show. The current match is 6 percent.
“All of our new hires are in defined contribution plans now and have been for many years,” said County Finance Director Dean Bott, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting with Radjenovich.
Commissioners passed a resolution in June, directing 25 percent of general fund balance overages be paid on the pension debt, and on Wednesday it was agreed $851,000, in addition to the $7.4 million payment budgeted for 2020, be used to pay down the debt.
Earlier in the board meeting, commissioners discussed the results of the annual audit by Vredeveld Haefner, LLC, a Grand Rapids certified public accounting firm, and Bott was recognized for his leadership and attention to detail.
“Dean often says we like to beat the budget,” Alger said. “We’ve always come in under budget, never over budget. That position has been good for us and is an example of the efforts taken by our elected officers to manage the budget very well.”
For 14 years running — 2005 to 2018 — the county has received a certificate of excellence in local government financial reporting, Alger said.
Alger credited Bott and his staff for the clean audit and good financial practices and said 2019 reports were submitted to the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The audit is posted on the county’s website, Bott said.
Alger said conservative financial management practices would continue, even during the pandemic.
“Obviously we’re at a different time right now,” Alger added. “We have some concerns about revenue, we have some concerns about the effects of the pandemic, but looking into 2021, we’re still approaching the next budget cycle very cautiously.”
Motions to accept the annual audit and approve the fund balance analysis passed unanimously. Board chairman Rob Hentschel was absent.
The study session to consider options regarding the MERS contract has not yet been scheduled and Commissioner Sonny Wheelock, Jr., said he favored an in-person meeting.
Beginning this month, the board will return to their regular schedule of meeting on every other Wednesday instead of once a week, but the meetings will still be held remotely.
The next board meeting is scheduled for July 15 beginning at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.