Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Women's Vote

Aug. 26 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Traverse City's Open Space.

Event hosted by Woman2WomanTC, the League of Women Voters - Grand Traverse Area, the Traverse Area Historical Society, and the American Association of University Women - Traverse City Area.

With a short program and by standing together, we will celebrate the strength and spirit of women from the suffragists to today. Attendees are encouraged to wear white, maintain distance with masks, bring a sign and dress up like your favorite suffragist.

Short program at 5:50 p.m.