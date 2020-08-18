TRAVERSE CITY — On Aug. 18, 1920 jubilant celebrations erupted across the nation when women’s suffrage supporters learned that the last-needed state ratified the 19th Amendment.
That long-fought-for amendment stated: “The right of citizens of the U.S. to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
This victory came after nearly 100 years of heated debate, including in northern Michigan. Famous speakers traveled north to spread their message, including the woman at the heart of the suffrage struggle, Susan B. Anthony. City newspapers took positions on both sides of the issue.
On January 20th, 1870 The Grand Traverse Herald published an anti-suffrage editorial written by editor D. C. Leach. While written by a man, at its core was a speech by a woman.
Leach wove his article around the words of anti-suffrage speaker “Mrs. Madder of Jackson, Michigan,” as reported in the Toledo Commercial. He and Madder opined that in the church, the household, and in every phase of human life, woman was God’s instrument on earth to make man better, purer and happier. Their opinions reflected those of many American men and women. These citizens feared that if woman’s nature was polluted and perverted with politics she would fail to accomplish that “angelic mission.”
“But as we view the matter at present, we think giving the ballot to woman and thus bringing her into active political life would be one of the greatest misfortunes that could befall her,” stated Leach.
Nine years later the paper’s next editor, Thomas T. Bates, supported woman’s suffrage. He represented men and women who believed that women, as citizens of the United States, deserved the vote. These supporters also felt that women’s votes would improve society.
Bates’ editorial appeared after a March 7, 1879 Traverse City speech by suffrage icon Susan B. Anthony. Her visit to northern Michigan was sponsored by the Ladies Library Association.
“Library Hall was crowded as never before on last Friday evening to hear Miss Susan B. Anthony deliver her noted lecture on ‘Woman Wants Bread, not the Ballot,’ an ironic title, by the way ... Her power as a speaker is proven by the fact that she held her large audience for two hours and a half,” Bates wrote, describing her “as bright and as sharp as a Damascus blade.”
Although the Traverse City Ladies Library Association was supportive of woman’s suffrage, nationwide many woman’s groups, and individual women, were not.
Local historians Gini LeClaire and Richard Fidler both researched the records of the Traverse City Woman’s Club (1891 -2008). They both expressed puzzlement about the club’s lack of suffrage activities.
“From a cursory examination of minutes, I was quite surprised that the local woman’s club did not take a strong stance on suffrage,” said Fidler.
“I was rather shocked and disappointed that I found very little. The only thing I did find was that they once had a debate, taking pro and con sides. If I remember correctly, there was no conclusion,” said LeClaire.
This neutrality was not unusual for such clubs. They were effective civic improvement organizations of white, middle-class women. They often avoided controversial issues that would divide the membership, including suffrage and prohibition. Their members had found effective ways to work within a patriarchal society, and many members feared losing that power.
Fear of losing also influenced the woman’s suffrage movement. The early movement had very close ties to the abolitionists, but after the Civil War it distanced itself from the needs of recently-freed African Americans. This was primarily a political calculation. For woman’s suffrage to succeed, the movement needed the support of at least some of the southern states. Significant voting freedom for both male and female citizens of color would have to wait for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and is still an issue today.
As the 20th century dawned, woman’s suffrage, at least for white women, gained momentum. This strengthening was aided both by the reform campaigns of the Progressive Era, and by World War I.
Beginning around 1900, the progressive movement combated corruption in government and child labor, and worked to protect workers and consumers. It also supported woman’s suffrage, partly because it was thought women would vote for progressive reforms.
World War I had a profound impact on women’s suffrage across the world. Women played a major role on the home fronts, and many countries recognized their sacrifices with the vote during, or shortly after, the war.
By 1919 these strands meshed together to undergird the June 4th Congressional passage of the 19th Amendment. But before it could be adopted, the amendment had to be ratified by 35 states. On June 10 the first three states to ratify “the Susan B. Anthony Amendment” were Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. The 35th state to ratify it, Tennessee, did so on August 18, 1920.
Considering the historical significance of that Aug. 18 event, one might expect it to have been heralded across the nation with banner, front-page headlines.
Not so. The Detroit Free Press, New York Times, and Chicago Tribune did run front-page suffrage articles above the fold, but the headlines were only one column wide. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported the victory on the front page, but below the fold. There the paper announced: “Tenn. Legislature Gives Country Equal Suffrage.”
But two days later a congratulatory article, “How 25,000,000 American Women Won Great Victory,” appeared on an inner page. Likely written by the paper’s editor, Bates, it creates a sense of the future impact of woman’s suffrage.
“The measure gives full and impartial franchise to 25,000,000 American women, comprising the largest body of citizens ever admitted at one time to the ballot in the United States,” declared the article.
For the past 100 years, those millions of women, and those that followed them, used the ballot to make their mark on America.
