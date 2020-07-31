TRAVERSE CITY — Mike Linger says the Northwestern Michigan College Barbecue was where he got together with old friends year after year, many of whom he only saw at the annual event.
Linger, who lives in Traverse City, was sad to hear the scholarship fundraiser has come to an end.
“It makes me cry because we’re local and we’ve been going for 65 years, ever since Day 1,” Linger said.
On Thursday, NMC announced that this year’s virtual barbecue was the last for the long-standing tradition, with low ticket sales and declining attendance given as the reasons.
Over the last two years, about $15,000 was raised, according to previous reports, with just 4,000 people attending the 2019 event. In its heyday in the 1970s and 1980s, more than 14,000 people attended each year.
The barbecue has always been sponsored by the Oleson Foundation, having been started in 1956 by the late Gerald W. Oleson and his wife Frances, founders of Oleson’s Food Stores.
His grandson Brad Oleson, a barbecue committee member, said ending it was a difficult decision.
“The economics of it just didn’t make any sense any more,” said Oleson, who has missed just one barbecue in his 53 years.
He remembers a time when Traverse City would shut down for the event, with businesses posting signs on their doors telling people to head over to the college.
“They used to close restaurants down for this,” Oleson said. “Now there are festivals that same weekend, soccer tournaments. There’s just so much to do in Traverse City.”
It also takes hundreds and hundreds of volunteer hours to put on the event, he said.
Bonnie Stanton only missed the last few barbecues, saying as she’s gotten older it’s harder to get around. She was surprised to hear the tradition was ending.
“I know things can’t go on forever, especially as old faithful volunteers age and new people don’t step up,” Stanton said.
Still, it’s sad to see it go, she said.
“It was a great effort by a lot of people and we appreciated it,” Stanton said.
The barbecue hit its height in the 1970s and has been on a pretty steady decline since then, said Diana Fairbanks, executive director of public relations, marketing and communications for the college.
When it started it was meant to be a fun, social event, not just a fundraiser, she said.
“It was not only a way to support the college,” she said. “It was also the way people could learn about the college.”
NMC board Trustee Michael Estes said there were always a lot of kids at the barbecue because it was inexpensive event the whole family could enjoy.
“It’s a very sad day, not only for the college, but for the community,” Estes said.
He appreciates that the Oleson family gave their generous support for an unbelievable amount of time.
“Whatever contributed to their decision to pull back, we can totally understand,” Estes said.
Over the years nearly $2 million in projects have been funded by the event, Fairbanks said. An endowed scholarship also was established in 2015 that will provide support in perpetuity for local students with financial need.
Linger said the Oleson family deserves a pat on the back for sponsoring the barbecue for so many years.
“They have been so generous in their donations and things,” Linger said. “We just need more people like that in Traverse City.”
This year’s barbecue was canceled because of COVID-19. In the future NMC plans to host a celebration for volunteers, supporters and community members.
Fairbanks said there are now other ways to contribute to NMC. They include the Taste of Success that showcases the culinary program and raises scholarship money for culinary students, as well as the Scholarship Open golf outing taking place Aug. 6.
She believes the sense of community access and ownership people have for the college will continue and they will continue to support NMC.
“One thing that remains is the spirit of the barbecue,” Fairbanks said.
