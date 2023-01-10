TRAVERSE CITY — The 911 number throughout Michigan is currently experiencing an outage.
At 3:58 p.m., Grand Traverse County 9-1-1 Director Jason Torrey sent an email stating 911 phone lines in the county and throughout the state are down.
According to their Facebook page, the 911 lines "are currently down for [an] unknown period of time."
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll confirmed the MSP Cadillac Post was experiencing a 911 outage too. He said each 911 area is different, with some run by individual counties and others, such as Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet, with area agreements.
Carroll said the dispatch number to call in case of emergency will depend on each person's local dispatch team.
Grand Traverse County residents should call 231-922-4550 for emergencies until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.