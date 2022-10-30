TRAVERSE CITY — A coalition that is putting together plans for a mental wellness center will submit an application for $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money from Grand Traverse County.
But questions remain about who should ask for how much, and what agency will be in charge.
The Grand Traverse Center for Mental Wellness would include a crisis stabilization unit and a short-term residential unit. It would provide services to adults and children and would serve to divert people away from jails and emergency rooms.
Monday is the deadline to apply for about $18 million in ARPA funds received by the county.
Cost of building the center is currently estimated at $8.25 million, which includes $2 million for furniture and equipment and $1 million for land. The group is hoping to close the gap through a fundraising campaign.
The coalition, formally known as the Behavioral Health Initiative Crisis Services Action Team, is co-chaired by Terri LaCroix-Kelty, behavioral health director at Munson Medical Center; Joanie Blamer, chief population officer for mental illness services for Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority; and community activist Kate Dahlstrom.
The Northern Lakes Board of Directors held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss oversight of ARPA funds, should the county decide to approve the application for funding. Board Chair Dan DeKorse said the coalition made a formal request about a week ago to have Northern Lakes be the entity that applied for ARPA funds, which would mean it would also do oversight of the funds. The request included a letter of support from Munson officials.
Several board members spoke out against the request, saying they have not had enough time to look at the application or the business plan for the wellness center.
DeKorse said that if Northern Lakes asked for ARPA money from Grand Traverse County, it should also ask for a smaller amount — $2 million — from the other five counties in the authority. They include Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
Dahlstrom, who sits on the Northern Lakes board, said she does not want Northern Lakes to be in charge of the center, which was conceived by a broad coalition of partners that includes groups such as the National Alliance for Mental Illness; Before, During and After Incarceration; Addiction Treatment Services; Child and Family Services and more.
She also questioned how the GTC board will feel about putting in $5 million right now when they don’t even know what the future is for Northern Lakes.
The board voted in May to leave the authority, a move that would dissolve it. County officials are now in talks to rewrite an enabling agreement that created the CMH about 20 years ago.
GTC Commissioner Penny Morris, who also sits on the Northern Lakes board, agreed with Dahlstrom that the county board does not have a good relationship with CMH and would not likely give oversight of $5 million to them, especially when they will be getting ARPA requests from several others.
Many people and their families have been unhappy with the services they receive from Northern Lakes. Pat Nuffer, whose son is a client, said he was recently sent to a hospital in Detroit as a result of agencies like Northern Lakes and Munson not communicating.
“I would urge you please to consider that crisis wellness center initiative is well-planned, well-thought out and will bring together key stakeholders and we won’t just be relying on one or the other — the hospital or community mental health,” Nuffer told the board during public comment.
“A ‘no’ vote on this Northern Lakes CMH takeover would be in the best interest of this community.”
The Northern Lakes board did not vote on the issue, even though a motion had been made for the sake of discussion, as board member Ben Townsend left the meeting and there was no longer a quorum.
At a listening session regarding mental health services hosted by the county in August, lack of communication among service agencies — or siloed services — was named as the biggest problem. Also at play is a shortage of psychiatrists and not enough money. Medicaid funding only pays for people with severe mental illness — not those with mild to moderate illness, which is something that would change at the state level, as previously reported.
The need for increased mental health services and a wellness center has been a top three asks from the community in several surveys, as well as by law enforcement personnel. It has been talked about for several years, with the effort to create the center launched by the coalition about one year ago.
The team contracted with consultants tbd Solutions of Grand Rapids for an analysis of the region’s needs, and with Health Management Associates to create a business plan for the center. tbd Solutions has also been hired to be the project director and will work on plans for getting the center up and running.
A six-chair crisis welcoming center opened in June in Northern Lakes’ downtown Traverse City offices. The center, which has no beds for short-term residential care, is seen by many in the community as a good first step. The center will eventually transition into the new building.
