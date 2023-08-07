CHEBOYGAN — A 56-year-old man was killed after his truck struck a group of trees, the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office reported.
On Saturday night, at approximately 11:47 p.m., Sheriff Tim Cook said his deputies were dispatched to a crash at Gaynor and Zolner roads in Grant Township.
After they arrived and conducted an initial investigation, they reported that Michael Ray Wirgau, 56, from Cheboygan, was driving a 2022 Chevy Silverado when he "failed to negotiate a turn in the road."
At that point, Cook said Wirgau's truck veered off the road by approximately 150 feet, striking a large group of trees head on.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cook.
Wirgau was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
The crash remains under investigation with the sheriff's office.
Cook's department was assisted on the scene by the Alverno Fire Department, Cheboygan Life Support Systems and the Emmet County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstructionist.
