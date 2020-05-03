TRAVERSE CITY — Protests against American involvement in Vietnam built a divide in the second half of the 1960s.
A 13-second explosion in the first half of 1970 created a chasm.
National Guardsmen fired at least 61 rounds on protesters on the campus of Kent State University on May 4, 1970. In the aftermath of the tear gas and the gunfire was the seminal moment of the Vietnam protest movement, eventually leading to a chilling line in a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young song The Guardian called the “greatest protest record.”
“Four dead in Ohio.”
Former Akron Beacon Journal managing editor Robert Giles, a Traverse City resident and member of the Record-Eagle’s editorial board, had a front seat to the events leading up to and following the shooting the shook the country a day short of 50 years ago. All on a campus of 19,000 students in northeast Ohio Giles called “the least likely place for a student protest.”
“It certainly changed everything,” Giles said Thursday. “It was such a shock that Guardsmen would kill students on their own campus exercising their First Amendment rights to protest the war.
“This changed everything. It changed how we as Americans looked at the war in an instant.”
A self-described activist, Hong Kong Radio (RTHK) international economics correspondent and former Voice of America economics editor Barry D. Wood remembers the “divisive time” the Kent State shooting created. A Grand Rapids native, Wood was teaching at Western Michigan University in 1970 after a stint at Northern Michigan University.
“It was the high-water mark,” Wood said of the “God-awful mess” May 4, 1970 created. “What happened after Kent State really ignited all the campuses.”
Giles recounts the Beacon Journal’s Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage before and — more importantly — after the fatal day in May in a Mission Point Press book, “When Truth Mattered.” The March 30 release before the 50th anniversary ran smack into the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, twice postponing National Writers Series events.
“People are buying it,” said Giles, who has done about three dozen radio interviews on the book. “Not at the numbers we hoped for, but not bad.”
Giles said the newspaper was able to have communication shortly after the “terribly noisy volley of gun shots” because stringer Jeff Sallott was on campus covering the protest and had the only open telephone line at the nearby journalism school office. The overburdened system eventually led to an erroneous report from United Press International that two National Guardsmen were among the wounded, when in fact all nine students shot were student protesters.
“For a critical hour we had the only phone line out of Kent,” Giles said.
The Beacon Journal later benefited when young reporter Bob Page boldly went into a temporarily-unguarded hospital where most of the dead and injured were taken.
The newspaper also got to look at a FBI report on the subsequent investigation into the shooting leaked by a county prosecutor.
Giles added the Beacon Journal created some of those breaks with working relationships with the public and always striving to deliver “the truth or the best version of the truth we had.” Giles said the newspaper also did its own investigation to disprove a National Guard tale that a sniper fired the first shot.
“We were very careful about not reporting a story that we couldn’t vet or couldn’t establish,” Giles said.
America’s involvement and expanded effort in Vietnam was a polarizing proposition before Kent State and even more so after, but with a different twist.
“It was not a party political divide,” Giles said. “It was generational how you felt about our foreign policy and our military adventures (in southeast Asia).”
And the divide from decades prior can be felt today, Wood noted.
“It is an important anniversary,” he said. “I think the country is far more divided today and that’s why it is important.”
How the newspaper covered the Kent State shootings under Giles and his staff was professionally challenging because executive editor Ben Maidenburg had left Ohio for Israel just a week prior, thrusting Giles into the top position at a critical time.
“It gave me the right, the freedom to direct the coverage in the way I thought it should have been directed,” Giles said.
Before Maidenburg left the country, he delivered a “Don’t screw it up directive” to Giles and the 150 journalists on staff.
“I think we did ... I think we did,” Giles said of answering his boss’ challenge. “I think he realized he just missed the biggest story in the history of his newspaper. I think he was envious of the job we did in his absence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.