TRAVERSE CITY — Tax credits originally approved for a downtown Traverse City project will go to a different development on the same spot.
The Michigan Strategic Fund board recently agreed to amend a Michigan Business Tax Credit originally awarded to Pine Street Development One in 2008, documents show. Michigan Economic Development Corporation senior program specialist Rob Garza said the amendment allows the developer to claim a $3,091,456 credit for the building it nearly completed at 305 W. Front St.
That’s where 4Front Credit Union is locating its new administrative center, as previously reported.
Erik Falconer, who along with Joe Sarafa co-owns Pine Street Development One, said the credit union is leasing the building from the company with the option to purchase. Construction on the building has wrapped although move-in related work and build-out of the ground floor retail spaces continues.
“The project went smoothly, construction went smoothly,” he said. “The only delay was, I think six weeks, it may have been eight, where construction was shut down for COVID. So that pushed our move-in from end of fourth quarter to middle of first.”
A 73,500-square-foot, four-story building with commercial space on the first and offices on the upper three isn’t what was originally planned for the site. Falconer said it was planned as a downtown movie theater and restaurant complex — MEDC documents also mention a 200-space parking garage.
Those plans never came to be, and a nine-story tower subsequently planned for the same parcel (since split in two) touched off an outcry over tall buildings that culminated in 2016. That’s when voters amended the city charter to require a vote for any new construction taller than 60 feet.
Building the structure of which 4Front is the main tenant cost less than the originally planned theater-restaurant-parking project, documents show — $21,803,120 versus an estimated $33 million, respectively. The Michigan Strategic Fund trimmed the original tax credit down from $5.64 million.
That credit can be redeemed from the Michigan Department of Treasury if the qualified taxpayer — in this case, Pine Street Development One — can show it made the qualifying capital investments, Garza said. Or, it can be deducted from the company’s Michigan Business Tax liability.
Falconer said he and developer Great Lakes Capital hoped to secure part of that credit for the company’s planned development west of the new building — also owned by Pine Street Development One and now 309 W. Front St. It’s set to include apartments, some retail space and to sit atop a parking garage.
Claiming part of the credit would’ve required a fix from Michigan’s legislature that never came through, Garza said. So the planned project’s chance at a piece of the tax credit expired on March 14.
Messages left with Great Lakes Capital weren’t returned by Thursday.
The developer is looking at other possibilities, Falconer said.
The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority is working on setting up a Neighborhood Economic Zone that would include the project, and DDA CEO Jean Derenzy plans to discuss the proposal with city commissioners at their April 12 study session, she said in an email.
Creating an NEZ would allow the developer to seek a 15-year tax break on the apartment portion of the building, according to Derenzy.
Documents show property taxes would be slashed from a total of 56.7574 mills in local millages, state and local school taxes, down to 26.69 for 12 years. That would jump to 50.3927 in year 13, gradually returning to the original rate.
In exchange, the developer for 10 years would lease 12 apartments at rents for people earning up to 80 percent of Grand Traverse County’s area median income, as determined by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, as previously reported.
As of April 2020, those were capped at $1,134 per month for a one-person household making $45,360 a year, according to MSDHA.
City commissioners would get a vote on creating the NEZ, including on the duration of the tax break, documents show.
Falconer said Great Lakes Capital aims to break ground later in 2021, possibly the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.