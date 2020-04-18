ELK RAPIDS — A $400,000 federal grant for green infrastructure projects was awarded to Elk Rapids, the small village along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the grant funds for a proposed infiltration trench and to retrofit some street bump-outs into rain gardens to capture and filter an annual 2.8 million gallons of stormwater runoff. The money comes as part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative’s recent $9 million awards.
“We are essentially two peninsulas. Everything we do affects water,” said Jim Janisse, village president.
The grant dollars come out of last year’s federal budget and will pay for an underground infiltration trench under a section of Cedar Street to capture more than 80 percent of stormwater from the street’s storm drain system.
“The bulk of the cost is going to that underground infiltration trench,” said Sarah U’Ren, program director for the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
It’s the largest storm drain in the entire village, she said.
U’Ren said a significant amount of stormwater is generated by the roads, parking lots and rooftops on the western side of the village, which can contribute excessive sediment, nutrients, pathogens and toxins running into Grand Traverse Bay.
The planned trench design will be similar to what the nonprofit agency helped install in Northport, and in Traverse City at Bryant Park and on the Munson campus.
The rest of the grant money will pay for retrofitting four existing paved bump-out areas along Dexter Street into rain gardens.
The multiple GLRI grants awarded this week are going toward projects that “combat excess nutrients and improve water quality in the Great Lakes basin,” said Kurt Thiede, EPA’s Great Lakes National Program manager, in a written statement.
These GLRI dollars are the latest in a series of public and private grants awarded to the lakeshore village specifically for green infrastructure projects.
Green infrastructure is a term coined for water management efforts that attempt to protect, restore or mimic natural water cycles.
The coastal village previously has been awarded the following green infrastructure grant awards: $150,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Sustain Our Great Lakes program; $60,000 from the Great Lakes Protection Fund; and, $10,000 from the Herrington-Fitch Family Foundation.
Those grant dollars will pay for nearly a half-dozen rain gardens or bioswales along River Street or at the village’s marina.
“Even with projects of this significance, we are always looking forward to what we can accomplish next,” Janisee said.
Work on the trench and Dexter Street rain gardens won’t likely happen until spring 2021, U’Ren said.
However, she said plans are for work on the planned River Street rain gardens and bioswale at the marina to begin this autumn, following this year’s summer tourism season.
