HONOR — A $3 million private investment expands business activity for the Village of Honor.
Plans move forward in 2023 to remediate and redevelop the contaminated former Bud’s gas station/store site, making way for a modern Shell brand station.
Benzie County received a $650,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to support cleanup of the commercial property at 10791 Main Street, vacant since 2015.
Remediation makes possible construction of a gas station featuring five pump islands offering a selection of fuels, including recreation fuel. Service capacity includes large vehicles, such as school buses and delivery trucks. The project also features a 4,500 square-foot convenience store.
“It’s great for creating a vibrant, walkable community,” said Kate Zeits, Benzie County Administrator.
The county acquired the property in 2014 after its foreclosure due to nonpayment of taxes and transferred it to Benzie County Land Bank Authority.
Redevelopment of the blighted property increases the State Equalized Value from $47,300 to $1,500,000, creates new jobs, and protects Platte River from migrating contamination.
The Honor project is part of a wider plan implemented by developers Convenience Management LLC/True North Energy LLC, an Ohio-based company.
“It’s been on our radar since 2019,” said Lindsay Lyden, True North Energy LLC vice president of development. “We’re glad it’s coming together and hope it’s going to be great for Honor.”
In a joint venture with Shell Oil Co., Ohio-based True North purchased 25 convenience retail and petroleum assets in 2019 from Schmuckal Oil Co. and its affiliates in the Traverse City market.
Bud’s of Honor operated from the mid-1950s into the early 2000s. Leaking fuel from underground storage tanks polluted soil and groundwater with petroleum-related volatile organic compounds. An environmental assessment estimated that the site contained between 900 and 1,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil. The extent of contaminated groundwater was undetermined.
According to EGLE reports, between 2012 and 2014 a state-funded clean-up removed three abandoned 6,000-gallon tanks.
Nearly 4,000 tons of soil was removed and disposed at the Manistee County Landfill. Benzie Land Bank Authority funded demolition of the former Bud’s buildings in 2015 and is expected to receive reimbursement.
Benzie Health Department director Eric Johnston said the department is unable to issue the needed permits for the project until EGLE gives the green light.
“EGLE controls the process,” he said. “They must give clearance for the cleanup before local permits can be issued.”
EGLE brownfield coordinator Julie Lowe said the Benzie County grant is a two-year agreement. EGLE has yet received a work plan allowing the project to kick-off.
“Some of these developments take time to get off the ground, so we are expecting something soon,” she said.
Lyden said the hope to get the project up and running in March or April.
“It all depends on how much snow northern Michigan gets,” she said.
Upon the new station’s completion, Lyden said the existing downtown station operated by Convenience Management will be available for repurposing. Plans call for relocating the station’s workers to the new facility and adding two jobs.
