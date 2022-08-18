EMMET COUNTY — Three people were injured after a boat crashed into a breakwall near Bay View early Wednesday morning.
Troopers from Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a 911 call at 2:50 a.m. from a Petoskey resident who reported that a man was yelling for help on Little Traverse Bay.
Harbor Springs Police Department marine patrol boat responded to the call and found a 26-year-old from Grand Rapids adrift in the bay in a sinking boat. They rescued him, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.
Troopers at the scene said they found two injured passengers sitting on the breakwall. A 21-year-old Florida woman had severe injuries to her right arm which required a tourniquet while a 41-year-old man from Massachusetts sustained injuries to his head and face, state police reported.
The initial investigation shows that the boaters left Harbor Springs in their 2020 Chaparral at an unknown time.
According to Carroll, officers were able to determine that the boat headed into the breakwall at a high speed, which caused the passengers to be thrown from the boat into the wall.
The boat’s driver hit his face on the console when they crashed, and stayed on the boat as it drifted out into the bay and began to sink.
All three boaters went to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey with non-life-threatening injuries, state police reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard plans to retrieve the partially submerged boat from the bay, they said.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Petoskey Public Safety, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Harbor Springs Police Department and Emmet County Emergency Medical Services.
