GREILICKVILLE — Late at night, 29 cats were abandoned outside the VCA Cherry Bend Animal Hospital, according to officials from the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office officials.
The next day, on Oct. 6, the Leelanau County Animal Control deputy showed up to the animal hospital on Cherry Bend Road in Elmwood Township, and assisted the hospital staff with the cats.
The cats, which range in age from several weeks to several years old, had been left outside in four cages overnight, Sheriff Mike Borkovich said.
The hospital workers told deputies that the cats were well socialized, but suffering from a myriad of different medical issues stemming from abuse and neglect.
According to Borkovich, his deputy is currently working with the hospital and other local organizations, such as Cherryland Humane Society, to care for the animals before trying to find forever homes for them.
"This is obviously a situation where the cats became too much for someone to handle," Borkovich said. "However, this is not the right way to do this. Had they called the Cherryland Humane Society, or had they called the animal hospital, this would've been a lot easier on our end."
The case is still under investigation. The sheriff's office is currently looking for information from the public, and request tips be sent to Animal Control deputy Wayne Kalchik at 231-256-8630.
