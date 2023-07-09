TRAVERSE CITY — The latest assessment of the northwestern Lower Peninsula’s housing situation is in – and Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown agreed the numbers paint a bleak picture.
For Munson Healthcare, one of the region’s largest employers with six hospitals in the study area and numerous clinics, pharmacies and other locations throughout, that pinch is constantly felt as the healthcare provider tries to recruit, said Megan Brown, company chief marketing and communications officer.
“We regularly have folks decline offers,” Megan Brown said. “They either can’t find a place or they can’t afford it.”
They’re not alone. Three-quarters of employers interviewed for the 2023 Housing Needs Assessment indicated the lack of housing is negatively impacting their recruitment efforts.
Available apartments in multifamily buildings are at or near zero throughout the 10-county region Bowen National Research studied for the assessment. And homes for sale aren’t much more available, with 0.5 percent of the region’s inventory for sale as of February 2023.
Both are well below what a healthy housing market should have, as far as vacancies and availability, Bowen National Research President Patrick Bowen said during a recent webinar. A rental market should have 4 to 6 percent vacancies, and for-sale units should have at least 2 percent of inventory available.
Costs have continued to climb, with asking prices reaching into territory only one in 10 regional households can afford. And 43.3 percent of renters in the region, paying more than one-third of their income, are considered cost-burdened.
The study, which looked at Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties, found the number of rental and for-sale housing units needed to meet current and near-term demand run into the thousands for each county with Grand Traverse requiring the highest number. Estimated demand puts the need for new rentals at 3,569, and for-sale units at 7,792.
Regionwide, the estimated gaps indicate 8,813 more rental units are needed and 22,455 for-sale units.
Munson Healthcare is trying to get creative, including having recruiters work directly with new hires, Megan Brown said.
For another, some nursing recruits can choose between either a year’s free housing or a $10,000 signing bonus.
Given the lack of available housing, she agreed there’s little surprise that more recruits eligible for the perk are choosing the housing.
Lack of housing shows up at all price ranges, but the majority of need for rentals is among people earning 50 percent Area Median Income or less — the figure varies throughout the region, with Grand Traverse County’s at $44,950 per year for a household of four.
That’s seen in the great demand for vouchers that help people with qualifying incomes get an apartment. Bowen said there are 18 households looking for one for every voucher in hand.
The issue isn’t availability of vouchers so much as a lack of apartments willing to accept them, said Tony Lentych, Traverse City Housing Commission’s outgoing director.
Lentych said he has not closely reviewed the report yet, but the findings on the demand for these vouchers were not shocking to him. People who get the vouchers oftentimes can’t find a place that will take them, then the vouchers expire.
He was surprised, however, by how high the occupancy rates are at apartment complexes across the region. Developers oftentimes assume a 5-percent vacancy rate.
“These apartment communities just must be outperforming expectations,” he said. “That means we can afford to absorb more units in our region.”
Market forces tend to push developers toward building units with pricier rents, but even apartments renting for higher rates can help people who can’t afford them if the people who move in also free up housing in their price range, Lentych agreed.
Meanwhile, for-sale units affordable to those earning 80 to 120 percent of Area Median Income — $79,900 to $107,880 for a family of four in Grand Traverse County — are the most in need, at an estimated 7,325 regionwide.
While affordability is an issue across the region, having a six-figure income is still no guarantee: One of the factors that reportedly contributed to Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Brad Reyburn’s four-month tenure was an inability to find housing. That was the case, even with a $134,000-per-year base salary and the option of a $5,000 moving bonus.
All the various factors combining to make it tough to live in the region already show up in various employment sectors around the region, particularly in service jobs, Lentych said.
But the numbers bring the issue into even starker contrast.
And these findings occur at an opportune moment, with the state preparing a housing strategy for all 83 counties, Yarrow Brown pointed out.
That’s one positive aspect of the report, while another is seven recommendations to start addressing the various issues.
One of the easier tasks is zoning reform, where local governments look at barriers to new housing and make necessary changes, Yarrow Brown said.
She agreed that the ongoing controversy over Traverse City’s proposals to open up more housing variety and increase density above currently built levels in one- and two-family neighborhoods is concerning.
But she said she doesn’t want local officials to shy away from it. “It is uncomfortable, but it really is necessary to bring in more density and not impact our local resources and further promote sprawl,” she said.
Other recommendations include:
- Building a network across local governments, investors, foundations, the private sector, and more, to take advantage of various programs aimed at building new housing, and to develop a housing strategy.
- Continue and grow funds that rehab and winterize housing, redouble eviction and foreclosure prevention efforts, make financial assistance available for people struggling to make down payments or security deposits and help people restore credit ratings and expunge criminal convictions.
- Give a hand with consulting, networking and other services to small towns that lack the staff, expertise or budget to address housing issues.
Housing North will get a boost in its efforts to formulate solutions for the region, with $300,000 in the state’s latest budget tabbed for the organization, Brown said. That money will help educate communities throughout the 10 counties on the tools they can use to boost development efforts, and navigate the complexities in trying to address the issues.
That won’t solve the issues overnight, but will help remove as many barriers as possible. Yarrow Brown agreed it’ll take lots of time and effort to bring more homes online, especially those in the price ranges most needed, as identified by the analysis.
“I do feel like the report is one step that helps governments and partners look at the data and make the case for why we need more resources brought to the region,” she said.
