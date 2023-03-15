TRAVERSE CITY — A 20-year-old Long Lake Township woman was scammed out of $20,000 over the course of a year, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.
Starting last April, the woman told deputies, an unknown person threatened to kill her family unless she paid them.
She then proceeded to transfer money into the suspect's Bitcoin account using Cash App a bit at a time over the past eleven months, Lt. Brandon Brinks said.
"It's unclear what the premise of this scam was," he explained.
In order to quell the threats, she continued to pay this person in smaller unknown increments, which ultimately totaled $20,000.
When the woman decided she had finally had enough Tuesday afternoon, she called the sheriff's office to report it.
So far, Brinks said the suspect's email and account numbers all seem to be untraceable, which is common for fraud cases like this one.
The case is still under investigation.
