TRAVERSE CITY — Two women were hospitalized with serious and critical injuries after a Long Lake Township crash, according to Michigan State Police reports.
The two-car crash closed Cedar Run Road near NE Li Wa Lane at about 3 p.m. on Thursday. Preliminary reports indicated that a 30-year-old United State Postal Service driver traveling west lost control and struck a 53-year-old eastbound driver. The USPS vehicle driver, a woman from Pentwater, was critically injured, according to the MSP report; the other driver, a Cedar woman, was seriously injured. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment, the release read.
MSP troopers were assisted by Long Lake Township Emergency Services Fire-Rescue, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, Bingham Towing and the MSP Accident Reconstruction Unit.
