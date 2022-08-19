TRAVERSE CITY — Rail advocates have called a passenger train line stretching from metro Detroit to the tip of the mitten “feasible.”
They’ve said this since late 2018, when the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities and its partners completed a study saying as much. But in the nearly four intervening years, there was little progress on how, exactly, that could be done.
That could change now, with the injection of $1.3 million in federal money from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
That money, supplementing a $1 million state allocation made last month, will finance a second study. This time, the focus will be on what specific steps need to be taken to create a modern rail corridor — accommodating both passenger and freight transport — from Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petoskey.
It’s an incremental development — still several stages removed from getting physical shovels in the ground — but some of the key players on the project say they’re more optimistic than ever about the future of the plan, now that they’ve reached this milestone.
“This is what we’ve been working for in the last couple of years, to try to secure the funding to do this next phase,” said Carolyn Ulstad, transportation program manager for Groundwork Center. “This is a game-changer to us.”
Groundwork Center, a Traverse City-based nonprofit focused on environmental and economic sustainability, is a key organizer in the effort.
Ulstad held up the project as one that has potential to bring about many benefits throughout the state. Trains are a more environmentally friendly way to travel and haul goods than almost any other mode of transport. The route would bring visitors to the north and vice versa, providing economic benefits for the communities along the line.
The project would also offer an equitable alternative for those who can’t travel across the state by other means because of any number of factors, including financial and physical constraints, she said.
Still, it’s going to be a long process.
Project partners now have to wait for the study itself to be completed, which, in turn, will give them a better idea of the timeline. And that will be a much larger undertaking than the 2018 study — also accounting for the heftier price tag — but it will be done within the next year.
From there, current estimates indicate a five-year span to actually get the lines up and running. At that point, the operators would likely begin with just weekend routes at first, as the kinks in the system get worked out.
But certain variables remain unknown — including just who would manage the routes.
Other parts of the planning study will focus on how much of the existing rail lines still needs to be updated, which communities could be brought on as partners, and the logistical specifications as to how the train schedules would be laid out.
In the meantime, some of the rail lines could begin offering local “excursion routes” as early as next year — something to keep the public engaged while the behind-the-scenes work continues.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced the grant award last week as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.
The recipient is the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority, a partner alongside Groundwork Center. Ulstad said they “couldn’t have gotten this grant without them.”
“We are excited to work with the community partners all along the line to move forward these next steps in exploring passenger rail service that could serve Michigan communities, including Cadillac and Wexford County, and bring meaningful economic development to more Michigan regions,” Carrie Thompson, Director of the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority, said in a press release.
The partners actually had an application for this funding on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s desk last year, but were turned down, Ulstad said.
That rejection was primarily attributed to the vast number of applications the department received for that funding cycle.
One factor that reportedly made the difference this year was the larger pot of money the department had to work with, including dollars being funneled in from the $65 billion infrastructure package approved by Congress last year.
And, while time lapsed following the completion of the 2018 feasibility study, other factors began to line up, potentially making the rail project even more accomplishable, she said.
The Michigan State Department of Transportation made improvements to some of its rails up north, with renovations being made to some tracks south of Traverse City in 2019, and replacing some railroad ties near the state park last summer. Those upgrades have the immediate impact of benefiting existing freight routes today, but also will be a boon to project partners in the future as they prepare to add passenger services.
Earlier this year, MDOT also approved an agreement with Great Lakes Central Railroad, which leases the track from the state, to improve some of the tracks just north of Ann Arbor. That roughly $40 million agreement is being funded with help from a grant of $21 million.
Ulstad said those updates were listed in the organization’s grant application.
“I think it shows that the state understands that this is very viable … so I think that made the grant (application) even more competitive.”
The Ann Arbor to Traverse City project is not the only Michigan rail plan to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation this month.
This week, the department announced a $1.55 million grant for the Michigan Accelerated Rail Bridge Reconstruction Project to help fund engineering studies for the reconstruction of five deficient bridges along a rail corridor from Dearborn to Kalamazoo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.