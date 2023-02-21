CHEBOYGAN — A major investment from the United States Department of Agriculture could help expand internet access in the eastern Upper Peninsula.
A fiberoptics company called Alpha Enterprises Limited received a $19.5 million grant to build a fiber-to-the-premises internet network in Chippewa and Mackinac counties.
The project could serve more than 1,000 people, 19 businesses and 10 farms, according to a USDA press release.
State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins said it’s one of many steps toward bridging a “digital divide” with rural communities.
“It’s common knowledge that communities in rural Michigan still have limited access to the internet, especially in terms of upload and download speeds,” he said.
The money comes from the USDA’s ReConnect program. It was established in 2018 to provide high-speed internet to rural areas — specifically to areas lacking access to service at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) (download) and 20 Mbps (upload).
Fewins said more than $3 billion has been invested in the program since then. The Alpha Enterprises grant is part of the third round of funding.
Residents who qualify for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs can get $30 off their monthly bill. Those who live on tribal lands could receive up to $75 off.
“Investing in high-speed internet is a fundamental part of our partnership with rural communities,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Connecting rural Americans with reliable internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country.”
There isn’t a timeline for the project at this point. But Fewins says the USDA will routinely report on Alpha Enterprises’ progress in the coming months.
