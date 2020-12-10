TRAVERSE CITY — Police have completed their investigation into last week’s stabbing in Traverse City, and the teen arrested for the crime has been charged with assault with intent to murder.
No decision has yet been made about whether to charge the teen as an adult, officials said.
Authorities said a Traverse City woman, 32, called 911 Friday about a quarter-before 4 p.m. and said she’d been stabbed in the back by her 13-year-old daughter. She locked herself inside her bedroom and called for help.
A Traverse City Police officer patrolling the area reportedly saw a barefoot girl running near the intersection of Barlow and Centre streets and was checking on her welfare when emergency dispatchers alerted officers to the emergency call. The teen was detained because she matched the description provided by the 911 caller.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Barlow Street, forced their way inside and found the woman with two knives still protruding from her back.
Traverse City Police Lt. Erich Bohrer said their investigation has completed, and the complaint has been forwarded to the prosecutor for decisions about criminal charges.
Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg said the juvenile has been charged with assault with intent to murder. The charge was necessary on an expedited basis so that the juvenile could be detained, she said.
The criminal charge is a felony, punishable by up to life in prison according to state law.
The prosecutor said her office is continuing to collect information before deciding whether to seek charges against the teen as an adult.
“If I request that the juvenile be charged as an adult, the ultimate decision lies with the court,” Moeggenberg said.
A judge must decide what is in the best interest of the juvenile and public by weighing a number of factors, she said.
The prosecutor said those factors include: prior involvement with the criminal justice system, the seriousness of the offense, the programming available in juvenile court, and the juvenile’s willingness to take part in that programming, among others.
The girl remains in custody at an undisclosed juvenile detention facility, authorities said.
The woman who was stabbed remains hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in stable condition and without life-threatening injuries, Bohrer said.
