BEULAH — A $10,000 reward is now on the table for crime tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in an open breaking and entering and arson investigation in Benzie County.
Sheriff’s department investigators said they continue to probe the July 4 incident in which a man was discovered in the midst of leaving the scene after maliciously damaging a home in Colfax Township. A family member surprised the unknown man inside the home and they argued, officials said.
Authorities said the family member went inside to call 911 and found damages to the interior of the home owned by Wayne Webber of the Wayne and Joan Webber Foundation. Then the family member noticed an unattached garage was fully engulfed in flames, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff’s investigators report the suspect is a man in his late 50s or early 60s, approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall, with a stocky build and a short beard.
Damages are estimated to be more than $270,000 between the home and garage, officials said.
Forensic investigators at the Michigan State Police crime lab in Grayling identified physical evidence from the crime, including fingerprints and DNA information. Sheriff’s investigators may upload that DNA data to genealogical databases if no suspects are discovered in state and federal DNA databases, officials said.
“If we can get some suspects to compare that to it would be helpful,” said Sheriff Ted Schendel.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers at 231-882-4494.
The Webbers are known for their philanthropy in local projects, from an effort to provide winter coats, hats and gloves to Benzie County elementary students, to an historic $8 million donation to Munson Medical Center for its Webber Heart Center.
The Webbers also donated toward a new facility and computers for Betsie Valley District Library in Thompsonville and for a CT scanner to Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort.
“They’ve been such a giving couple and that’s why we’re asking for the community to give us and them something back in the form of a tip,” Schendel said.
The Webber family increased the reward offer for information from $5,000 to $10,000, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.