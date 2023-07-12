TRAVERSE CITY — More than $100,000 was embezzled from a local business, Traverse City Police Department officials reported.
Law enforcement said they first received a call on Tuesday at approximately 11:42 a.m.
According to their initial report, an unknown subject wrote themselves more than $100,000 in checks from a business located in the 400 block of South Division St.
All of the checks were cashed in Texas, and it is unclear if the business will be able to recover the money.
Sgt. Peter Simmerson said the case has been turned over to the department's detective bureau, where it remains under investigation.
