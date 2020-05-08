TRAVERSE CITY — On one hand, Traverse City’s Rotary Club pursues serious service projects ranging from funding defibrillators for firehouses, to helping end polio worldwide.
On the other hand, it creates camaraderie. The annual Rotary Show presents good-natured, yet hilarious, send-ups of respected local icons such as Father Fred and Senator George McManus. Even during COVID-19 the club is holding virtual Happy Hours and Trivia Nights.
The very name “Rotary” comes from early steps encouraging robust participation by all members.
The first Rotary Club was founded in Chicago, in 1915.
Members immediately decided that leadership roles would rotate from member to member at each meeting. Hence the club was christened “Rotary.”
This notable mix of “Service and Fellowship” has guided the local Rotary Club ever since it received its charter on May 1st, 1920.
It is the oldest of Rotary of Traverse City’s three branches (the other two are Rotary Camps and Services, founded in 1955; and Rotary Charities, founded in 1976).
In northern Michigan, Rotary’s first leader was James Milliken, a successful dry-goods owner. He would later become known as the father of Michigan’s longest-serving governor, William Milliken.
One of the club’s early actions was the 1921 establishment of the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce. That was soon followed by the 1923 acquisition of land around Spider and Rennie lakes, for decades now a camping area for youth.
By the 1940s it was apparent that Rotary’s intention of encouraging people to work together for the greater good was here to stay. This led a northern Michigan business consultant to develop the “North Star: The Four-Way Test.”
This standard for action was donated to Rotary International and has become Rotary’s worldwide ethical guide.
In considering any action, Rotarians are to ask: “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? In short, does it put “Service above Self?”
In 1942, the local club decided it needed a way to raise funds and energize members. The curtain soon rose on the Rotary Show.
Each year since, its songs, dance numbers, and skits often have the audience rolling in the aisles.
At first the event was called the “Rotary Minstrel Show,” and was performed in blackface.
But, by the 1960s, Rotary became aware of the racial insensitivity inherent in this tradition, and use of such make up was eliminated.
That said, most memories of the show conjure hilarity and comradeship.
Which skits have been the funniest is a hotly contested issue. In obvious running for first place would be the aforementioned parody of Father Fred, “Mother Fred,” played by Paul LaPorte.
In close pursuit might be the Senator-come-farmer “Junior McManus,” played by none other than George McManus himself.
John Robert Williams worked on the Rotary Show for years, much of that time with late Downtown Development Authority Director Bryan Crough.
“Brian and I produced the news every year, and we managed to stop the show more than a few times,” Williams said.
One act Williams particularly remembers involved well-known local volunteer and fundraiser, Susie Janis.
She and her Dad, Bill Kildee, performed the old song “Cocktails for Two.”
“My late father, Bill Kildee, had a pantomime act with the late Wally Campbell, called Willy and Wally. Along with Jack Bensley they were the key writers for all the skits in the show for decades,” Janis said.
“Then Wally passed away unexpectedly. On three different occasions my Father asked me to perform with him taking Wally’s part in the show. We tore the house down each night of the 50th Anniversary Show. My Dad was very happy.”
As in all things Rotarian, the Rotary show leads to community service. Each year between $60,000 and $70,000 is raised, and money is distributed to the community through Rotary’s Good Works Committee.
Rotary serves on many different levels. Locally, it supports youth services, helps the less fortunate, and protects the environment. World community service includes joining with over 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide to end polio, provide safe drinking water to communities in need, and create better living conditions for poverty-stricken communities.
In 1987 the Traverse City Rotary Club began admitting women. Many felt it was long overdue. Others were unhappy with it.
Today the club has moved beyond gender discrimination. While the current Rotary Club President is male, the current and past Executive Directors of Rotary Charities are women, as is much of its staff.
“I never experienced any direct prejudice. The club members and Rotary Charities Board Members always treated me and paid my fairly,” said past Director Marsha Smith.
Women today are well-represented throughout the club. Several, such as Beth Karczweski, have been club presidents.
Karczweski is also one of several people for whom Rotary membership is a family affair. Both her father and brother, Joe and Todd Muha, are members.
Maury Allen, and his son Jason, belong. Past Rotary Charities Trustee Elaine Wood and her son, Alex, are members.
The local family with the strongest Rotary history might be the Halls. John Hall is currently on the Rotary Charities Board. His father was a Rotarian in Manton, and his grandfather a Rotarian in Mancelona.
And while some Rotarians are family by blood, all are family by service. Membership ranges from Jim Beckett, the club’s longest serving Rotarian who joined in 1952, to the numerous young Rotarians who are the future of the organization. Together they will extend the club’s “Century of Leadership” for many years to come.
